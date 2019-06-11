Log in
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD

(HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition : to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference

06/11/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference on June 19, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

John DeSimone, Co-President and Chief Strategic Officer; Bosco Chiu, Chief Financial Officer and Alex Amezquita, Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategic Planning, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as a fireside chat at 10:30 am ET. Mr. DeSimone, Mr. Chiu and Mr. Amezquita will provide an overview of the Company and strategies to capitalize on global trends in health, wellness and entrepreneurship.

The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay on Herbalife Nutrition’s website, https://ir.herbalife.com.

The Company welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to join the webcast to learn more about Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, and skyrocketing public healthcare costs, while also providing a means for entrepreneurs of all ages to pursue a business opportunity. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,900 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2018. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.


© Business Wire 2019
