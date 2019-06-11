Herbalife Nutrition : to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition
company, announced today that its executives will be presenting at the
Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference on June 19, 2019 in Nantucket,
Massachusetts.
John DeSimone, Co-President and Chief Strategic Officer; Bosco Chiu,
Chief Financial Officer and Alex Amezquita, Senior Vice President,
Finance and Strategic Planning, are scheduled to participate in
one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as a fireside chat at 10:30
am ET. Mr. DeSimone, Mr. Chiu and Mr. Amezquita will provide an overview
of the Company and strategies to capitalize on global trends in health,
wellness and entrepreneurship.
The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay on Herbalife
Nutrition’s website, https://ir.herbalife.com.
The Company welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other
interested parties to join the webcast to learn more about Herbalife
Nutrition.
About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to
make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission
for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products
and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition
independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to
poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, and skyrocketing public
healthcare costs, while also providing a means for entrepreneurs of all
ages to pursue a business opportunity. Herbalife Nutrition offers
high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in
Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife
Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach
that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and
fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and
through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through
its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition
supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife
programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife
Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes,
teams and events around the globe.
Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,900 employees worldwide, and its
shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net
sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2018. To learn more, visit
Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.
Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor
relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information
is updated and new information is posted.
