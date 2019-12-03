Herc : Aaron Birnbaum to Succeed J. Bruce Dressel as Herc Holdings Inc. Chief Operating Officer

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier, announced that Aaron Birnbaum will succeed J. Bruce Dressel as chief operating officer effective January 1, 2020. Dressel will leave his position as senior vice president and chief operating officer on December 31, 2019. Birnbaum currently serves as the Company’s Senior Vice President and his appointment is in keeping with the Company’s succession plan.

With more than 30 years of experience in the equipment rental industry — all with Herc Rentals and its predecessor business — Birnbaum has a wealth of experience gained from multiple responsibilities with Herc, including oversight of the Company’s Western, North Central and Canada regions as well as the Company’s Herc Entertainment Services® and Cinelease® units. Birnbaum also held leadership responsibilities related to the Company’s strategic planning, operational execution and M&A activities.

As chief operating officer, Birnbaum assumes responsibility for the Company’s sales and operations teams, overseeing more than 4,500 employees and approximately 270 Herc Rentals locations. He will also oversee the Company’s ProSolutions® and Herc Rentals ProContractor™categories, its Herc Plus™strategic accounts unit and the direct and indirect procurement, marketing, and customer care functions.

Birnbaum graduated from Arizona State University and received an MBA from California State University, Channel Islands.

“I am pleased to know that our business will continue to be in exceptionally skilled hands as Aaron assumes his expanded role,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident that his extensive experience as a leader in our company and our industry, his expertise as a foremost equipment-rental operator, and his deep knowledge of our markets and customers’ needs will add significant momentum to our company’s progress.

“We value the contributions Bruce made at Herc Rentals over the past four-plus years and wish him well in his future endeavors. We appreciate that Bruce will assist in ensuring a smooth transition for the business.”

Birnbaum will be based at the Company’s Bonita Springs, Fla, Field Support Center.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with approximately 270 locations, principally in North America. With over 50 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our Herc Rentals ProContractor™ professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 5,000 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a better world. Herc Holdings’ 2018 total revenues were approximately $1.98 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203006015/en/