Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Herc Holdings Inc.    HRI

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

(HRI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Herc : Appoints Wade Sheek as Chief Legal Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier, announced today that it has appointed S. Wade Sheek as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective today.

In this role, Sheek will lead all aspects of Herc Holdings’ legal function, including contractual- and transaction-related legal activities and regulatory and litigation matters. In addition, he will oversee the company’s corporate governance and statutory reporting requirements.

Sheek joins Herc Holdings with more than 18 years of experience in the legal profession, and principally leading corporate legal organizations. Most recently, Sheek was general counsel and secretary for Republic Airways Holdings Inc., responsible for legal and contract administration functions. Prior to that, he served as deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Allegion plc with responsibility for SEC matters, corporate governance, M&A and strategic initiatives.

Sheek also worked as senior associate general counsel and assistant secretary at Ingersoll-Rand plc, where he led the spin-off of the company’s security technology business. His career experience also includes key securities and corporate counsel roles for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and The Home Depot.

Sheek graduated from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. He is a member of the State Bar of Indiana, State Bar of Georgia and the Society of Corporate Secretaries and Corporate Governance Professionals.

“Wade brings comprehensive legal experience, deep understanding of industrial and commercial services businesses, and seasoned executive leadership to our company,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident that his contributions will advance our long-term strategies related to our people, revenue growth, customer experiences, operational effectiveness and financial discipline.”

Sheek will be based at the Company’s Bonita Springs, Fla., Field Support Center.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with approximately 270 locations, principally in North America. With over 50 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsTM, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 5,000 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a better world. Herc Holdings’ 2018 total revenues were approximately $1.98 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERC HOLDINGS INC.
08:31aHERC : Appoints Wade Sheek as Chief Legal Officer
BU
11/15HERC : Hertz helps people have better and longer weekends with My Hertz Weekend ..
AQ
11/15HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
11/14HERC : Hertz Europe launches 'My Hertz Weekend' monthly car subscription service..
AQ
11/14HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
11/05Dow Industrials Rise on Hopes for Trade Deal
DJ
11/05HERC : HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
11/05HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
11/04HERTZ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30HERC : to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 6, 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 002 M
EBIT 2019 252 M
Net income 2019 72,4 M
Debt 2019 2 058 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 1 441 M
Chart HERC HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Herc Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERC HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,33  $
Last Close Price 49,98  $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence H. Silber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herbert L. Henkel Non-Executive Chairman
James Bruce Dressel Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark H. Irion Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tamir Peres Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERC HOLDINGS INC.92.30%1 441
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC45.75%14 001
AIR LEASE CORPORATION50.45%5 122
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.31%2 723
AIRCASTLE LIMITED86.89%2 405
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS40.78%1 858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group