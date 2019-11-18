Herc : Appoints Wade Sheek as Chief Legal Officer

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier, announced today that it has appointed S. Wade Sheek as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective today.

In this role, Sheek will lead all aspects of Herc Holdings’ legal function, including contractual- and transaction-related legal activities and regulatory and litigation matters. In addition, he will oversee the company’s corporate governance and statutory reporting requirements.

Sheek joins Herc Holdings with more than 18 years of experience in the legal profession, and principally leading corporate legal organizations. Most recently, Sheek was general counsel and secretary for Republic Airways Holdings Inc., responsible for legal and contract administration functions. Prior to that, he served as deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Allegion plc with responsibility for SEC matters, corporate governance, M&A and strategic initiatives.

Sheek also worked as senior associate general counsel and assistant secretary at Ingersoll-Rand plc, where he led the spin-off of the company’s security technology business. His career experience also includes key securities and corporate counsel roles for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and The Home Depot.

Sheek graduated from Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, and he earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. He is a member of the State Bar of Indiana, State Bar of Georgia and the Society of Corporate Secretaries and Corporate Governance Professionals.

“Wade brings comprehensive legal experience, deep understanding of industrial and commercial services businesses, and seasoned executive leadership to our company,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident that his contributions will advance our long-term strategies related to our people, revenue growth, customer experiences, operational effectiveness and financial discipline.”

Sheek will be based at the Company’s Bonita Springs, Fla., Field Support Center.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with approximately 270 locations, principally in North America. With over 50 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsTM, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 5,000 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a better world. Herc Holdings’ 2018 total revenues were approximately $1.98 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005054/en/