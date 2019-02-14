Herc : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Webcast

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will host a live webcast discussion
of its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results ending
December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, beginning at 8:30
a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to issue a press release with
the financial results prior to the call on Thursday.
Those who wish to listen to the live conference call and view the
accompanying presentation slides should visit the Events and
Presentations tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s
website at IR.HercRentals.com. The press release and presentation slides
for the call will be posted to this section of the website prior to the
start of the call.
Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to ask questions may
participate in the call by using the following dial-in numbers:
U.S. participants: +1-800-289-0462
International participants: +
1-786-789-4782
Access code: 239365
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hri190228RbK5kDNB.html
Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call start time to
ensure that you are connected to the call and to register your name and
company.
A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the
Company website at IR.HercRentals.com, where it will be archived for two
weeks after the call. A telephonic replay will be available for one
week. To listen to the archived call by telephone, U.S. participants
should dial + 1-888-203-1112 and international participants +
1-719-457-0820 and enter conference ID number 2310491.
About Herc Holdings Inc.
Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc.
subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with
approximately 275 locations, principally in North America. With over 50
years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier
offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet
includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers,
air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business
is supported by ProSolutionsTM, our industry-specific
solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate
control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production
equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product
offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more
efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,900
employees. Herc Holdings’ 2017 total revenues were approximately $1.75
billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this
press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless
otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its
products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.
