Hercules Capital : Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the leading specialty finance company to innovative, venture growth, pre-IPO and M&A stage companies backed by leading venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results conference call for Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Hercules will release its financial results after market close that same day.

To listen to the call, please dial (877) 304-8957 (or (408) 427-3709 internationally) and reference Conference ID: 3787301 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 3787301.

A live webcast of the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.htgc.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $8.2 billion to over 440 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has seven outstanding bond issuances of 6.25% Notes due 2024 (NYSE: HTGX), 4.375% Convertible Notes due 2022, 4.625% Notes due 2022, 5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: HCXZ), 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY), 4.605% Asset-backed Notes due 2027, and 4.703% Asset-backed Notes due 2028.

