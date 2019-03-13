Hercules Capital : Appoints Robert Badavas as Interim Chairman and Scott Bluestein as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Hercules
Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or “the Company”) today
announced that effective immediately, Manuel Henriquez has voluntarily
stepped aside as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board has
elected Robert P. Badavas, currently Lead Independent Director to be
Interim Chairman of the Board and elected Scott Bluestein, the Company’s
Chief Investment Officer as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr.
Henriquez will continue as a member of the Company’s Board and an
adviser to the Company.
Mr. Badavas stated, “The Company has a strong and deep management and
investment team and a preeminent position as a provider of financing for
innovative, venture backed companies. We are fortunate that Hercules has
Scott, who leads our investment and origination team and was previously
our Chief Credit Officer, to assume the role of Interim Chief Executive
Officer. Scott has deep knowledge of our investments and has played a
key role in defining our underwriting strategies. We are confident that
our market leading role in providing financial solutions to innovators
and their venture capital partners will continue uninterrupted.”
Mr. Bluestein has nearly 20 years of financial services, direct
investment and credit experience. He joined the Company in 2010 as Chief
Credit Officer and was appointed Chief Investment Officer in 2014.
Before joining Hercules, Mr. Bluestein served as Founder and Partner of
Century Tree Capital Management, a fund established to make senior
secured debt investments with warrants and equity co-investments in
small and micro-cap public and private companies.
Mr. Badavas has been an independent director of Hercules for 13 years.
About Hercules Capital, Inc.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”) is the leading and
largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured
venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed
companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and
sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception
(December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $8.5 billion to over
450 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture
capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in
learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com,
or call 650.289.3060.
Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has six
outstanding bond issuances of:
Institutional Notes PAR $1000.00
Retail Notes (Baby Bonds) PAR $25.00
-
5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: HCXZ)
-
6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY)
Convertible Notes
-
4.375% Convertible Notes due 2022
Securitization Notes
-
4.605% Asset-backed Notes due 2027
-
4.703% Asset-backed Notes due 2028
