Hercules Capital : Completes $250.0 Million Securitization to Support Continued Growth

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”) today
announced that Hercules Capital Funding Trust 2019-1, a newly-formed
wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Hercules, has issued $250.0 million
of class A notes (the “Notes”) rated A(sf) by Kroll Bond Rating Agency,
Inc. (“KBRA”) backed by approximately $357.2 million of senior secured
loans. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as arranger of the Notes, Wells
Fargo Securities, LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. acted as
co-managers, and Hercules is the sponsor, originator and servicer for
the transaction. The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.703%. The
Notes have a stated maturity date of February 22, 2028, and an expected
weighted average life of 3.38 years.
“With the closing of this securitization, we continue to diversify our
capital structure and optimize our balance sheet with new sources of
lower cost, longer term and flexible financing,” said Manuel A.
Henriquez, chairman and chief executive officer of Hercules. “With our
recent shareholder approval to lower our asset coverage ratio from 200%
to 150%, we are prudently optimizing our capital raises to help us
continue to execute on our proven venture lending investment strategy
and achieve our portfolio growth targets in 2019. We welcome our new
noteholders and thank them for their support of our industry leading
business.”
About Hercules Capital, Inc.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”) is the leading and
largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured
venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed
companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and
sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception
(December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $8.2 billion to over
440 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture
capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in
learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com,
or call 650.289.3060.
Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has seven
outstanding bond issuances of 6.25% Notes due 2024 (NYSE: HTGX), 4.375%
Convertible Notes due 2022, 4.625% Notes due 2022, 5.25% Notes due 2025
(NYSE: HCXZ), 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY), 4.605% Asset-backed
Notes due 2027, and 4.703% Asset-backed Notes due 2028.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You
should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor”
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do
not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file
under the Exchange Act.
The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date
hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical
financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may
differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date
of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties,
including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility,
and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its
filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on
which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of
those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the
forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be
incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are
made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update
the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.
