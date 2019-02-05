Hercules Capital : Expands Board of Directors to Nine Members with the Appointment of Gayle Crowell

Hercules
Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the
leading specialty finance company to innovative, venture growth, pre-IPO
and M&A stage companies backed by leading and top-tier venture capital
firms, today announced the appointment of Gayle Crowell to serve as a
member of its board of directors, effective February 4, 2019. Ms.
Crowell serves on several public and private boards of directors and is
a highly experienced technology operating executive with extensive
experience in both industry leading venture and private equity-backed
companies. With its highly-diversified board of directors, the Company
is an early adopter of the California Senate Bill 826, which requires
publicly held companies based in California to have a minimum of one
woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019. Furthermore, by
the end of July 2021, companies with five board members will need a
minimum of two women serving, and boards of six or more will require a
minimum of three women serving.
“Together with the recent addition of Carol Foster, Gayle’s appointment
continues our commitment to expanding and enhancing our board of
directors with highly qualified, experienced and diverse individuals
with deep subject matter expertise that will serve us well as our
platform grows,” said Manuel A. Henriquez, chairman and chief executive
officer of Hercules. “As a former CEO, Gayle understands the challenges
senior leaders face in building high growth, sustainable long-term
businesses. Her hands-on knowledge, coupled with a keen perspective into
the financial markets and venture capital environment, brings a unique
and valued point of view as a board member. We warmly welcome Gayle to
our board and look forward to her contributions.”
Ms. Crowell has served as Senior Operating Consultant for the past 15
years at Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth
investing, as a Member of the Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Group. Prior to Warburg Pincus, Ms. Crowell held executive roles at
leading software companies, including Oracle Corporation, E.piphany,
RightPoint Software, View Star, Mosaix, Recognition International, DSC
and Cubix Corporation. She currently serves as a Board member of
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) and Dude Solutions Incorporated.
Ms. Crowell received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from
the University of Nevada at Reno.
About Hercules Capital, Inc.
Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”) is the leading and
largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured
venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed
companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and
sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception
(December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $8.2 billion to over
440 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture
capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in
learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com,
or call 650.289.3060.
Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has six
outstanding bond issuances of:
Institutional Senior Unsecured Notes PAR $1000.00
Retail Senior Unsecured Notes (“Baby Bonds”) PAR $25.00
-
5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE:HCXZ)
-
6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE:HCXY)
Convertible Notes
-
4.375% Convertible Notes due 2022
Securitization Notes
-
4.605% Asset-backed Notes due 2027
-
4.703% Asset-backed Notes due 2028
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You
should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor”
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do
not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file
under the Exchange Act.
The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date
hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical
financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission may differ from those contained
herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and
confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements
including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the
uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other
factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Hercules believes that the
assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are
reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and,
as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions
also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in
this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no
obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent
events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005200/en/