Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hercules Capital Inc    HTGC

HERCULES CAPITAL INC

(HTGC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hercules Capital : Receives a BBB+ Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture growth stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (“KBRA”) has reaffirmed Hercules’ investment grade corporate and credit rating of BBB+. KBRA issued a statement announcing the reaffirmation of the rating and stable outlook, as well as its underlying analysis.

“We are very pleased that KBRA has reaffirmed our BBB+ investment grade corporate and credit rating,” stated Seth Meyer, chief financial officer of Hercules. “This rating reflects our differentiated venture lending strategy and commitment to disciplined underwriting, as well as our prudent approach to using increased leverage allowed under the SBCAA.”

The affirmed BBB+ rating reflects the Company’s focus on first lien senior secured debt, minimal historical non-accruals including during the financial crisis, and appropriate current and proposed leverage metrics under the new regulatory guidelines. The ratings are also supported by Hercules’ proven access to the capital markets, solid earnings record and its focus on investing in venture-backed companies with strong growth potential as well as robust risk management and monitoring practices.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $9.4 billion to over 480 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has six outstanding bond issuances of:

Institutional Notes PAR $1000.00

  • 4.625% Notes due 2022

Retail Notes (“Baby Bonds”) PAR $25.00

  • 5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: HCXZ)
  • 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY)

Convertible Notes

  • 4.375% Convertible Notes due 2022

Securitization Notes

  • 4.605% Asset-backed Notes due 2027
  • 4.703% Asset-backed Notes due 2028

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act.

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERCULES CAPITAL INC
06:01aHERCULES CAPITAL : Receives a BBB+ Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating ..
BU
09/17HERCULES CAPITAL : to Discuss Venture Lending Opportunities at the Upcoming Even..
BU
08/09HERCULES CAPITAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01HERCULES CAPITAL : Announces Supplemental Cash Distribution of $0.02 per Share f..
BU
08/01HERCULES CAPITAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/01HERCULES CAPITAL : Declares Distribution of $0.32 per Share for the Second Quart..
BU
07/18HERCULES CAPITAL : Appoints Scott Bluestein as Chief Executive Officer and Presi..
BU
07/16HERCULES CAPITAL : Completes Investment Grade Bond Offering of $105.0 Million of..
BU
07/11HERCULES CAPITAL : Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial R..
BU
07/01HERCULES CAPITAL : Receives a BBB Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating f..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 266 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,77%
P/E ratio 2019 7,32x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,66x
Capitalization 1 379 M
Chart HERCULES CAPITAL INC
Duration : Period :
Hercules Capital Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERCULES CAPITAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,41  $
Last Close Price 13,22  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel A. Henriquez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Follmann Senior Director-Operations & Strategic Projects
David Michael Lund Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Badavas Independent Director
Allyn C. Woodward Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERCULES CAPITAL INC19.46%1 379
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION21.50%8 078
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 396
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP11.58%2 997
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC13.40%2 478
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.76%1 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group