HERIGE : 2019 first-half results

2019 FIRST-HALF RESULTS

L'Herbergement, September 10, 2019 - 6 p.m.

Growth in activity and strong improvement in results

Ramp-up in investments for industrial business units

H1 2018 H1 2018 restated € million reported H1 2019(1) Change under under French IFRS GAAP Turnover 294.4 310.6 325.7 +4.9% EBITDA(2) 9.3 10.9 16.6 +52.3% Recurring operating profit/EBIT 3.3 4.8 10.2 +€5.4 m Net income 0.8 1.2 5.0 +€3.8 m Net income, Group share 0.9 1.2 4.9 +€3.7 m Net financial debt 82.9 76.6 87.9 +€11.4 m Gearing 76% 82% 90% +8 points

Unaudited figures. EBITDA: Recurring operating profit or EBIT + net depreciation and amortization.

Change in accounting standards

HERIGE published its financial statements under French GAAP accounting standards in 2019. The financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 thus include the 2018 first-half figures as published under IFRS and as restated under French GAAP, in addition to the 2019 first-half figures under French GAAP, in order to facilitate comparison between the two periods.

Further improvement in operating performance

HERIGE reported turnover of €325.7 million in first-half 2019, up 5% like-for-like. Building Materials Trading and Concrete Industry benefited from good momentum and favorable weather conditions.

Lifted by the growth in activity in the first half of the year, consolidated gross margin increase to €121.8 million at comparable scope, up €6.4 million on a like-for-like basis, representing 37.4% of turnover.

EDITDA amounted €16.6 million, a solid improvement of 52.3% on first-half 2018.

Driven by strong sales in the Concrete Industry business and the measures implemented to stimulate a recovery in the Building Materials Trading business, the Group generated an EBIT of €10.2 million, a substantial improvement of €5.4 million resulting in a recurring operating profit of 3.1% versus 1.5% one year earlier.

Net income, Group share amounted to €4.9 million for first-half 2019 compared with €1.2 million for first-half 2018.

ENTREPRENEURS D'AVENIR I 1