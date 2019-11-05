HERIGE: TURNOVER FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019: EUR 469.5 MILLION

Turnover up 4.7% for the first nine months

French GAAP - € million

Consolidated turnover 2019(1) 2018

Reported under IFRS 2018

restated under

French GAAP % change

Under French GAAP Current Like-for-like (2) 1st quarter 154.0 140.2 147.8 +4.2% +5.1% 2nd quarter 171.8 154.2 162.8 +5.5% +4.8% 3rd quarter 143.7 127.8 137.8 +4.4% +3.8% TOTAL 469.5 422.2 448.4 +4.7% +4.6% Building Materials Trading 263.8 264.9 262.8 +0.3% +2.2% Concrete Industry 78.8 61.6 63.3 +24.4% +17.2% Industrial Joinery 105.0 105.3 107.7 -2.5% -1.9% Other 47.0 18.7 42.3 +11.3% +11.5% Inter-segment eliminations -25.1 -28.3 -27.8 - -

Unaudited figures, drawn up in accordance with French GAAP as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2018. Excluding the closure of VM Niort, LNTP Bordeaux, LNTP Tours and railway network for the Building Materials Trading business and excluding Béton du Poher (acquisition on April 1, 2019) for the Concrete Industry business - Since June 30, the figures have been restated for Brico St Aignan and VM La Rochelle for the Building Materials Trading business and TBM includes Industrial Joinery business.

Third-quarter 2019 growth of 4.4% for all divisions combined

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €143.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 4.4% (up 3.8% like-for-like) on the same period in 2018. This growth was underpinned by solid performances from all businesses, which once again benefited from favorable weather conditions and a positive calendar effect (+1 day).

Turnover for Building Materials Trading rose 2.0% like-for-like, propelled by the public works sector.

Concrete Industry posted growth of 19.2% (or 8.9% like-for-like) thanks to a persistently buoyant market and the integration of Béton du Poher. Ready-mix concrete and prefabricated concrete products both reported an increase in volumes.

Industrial Joinery saw a like-for-like rise of 3.8%, driven by closures and AM-X range sales, which continued to deliver double-digit growth.

Overall, in the first nine months of 2019, HERIGE posted turnover of €469.5 million, representing growth of 4.7%.



Outlook and developments

Given its performance over the first nine months of the year, the integration of Béton du Poher's three concrete plants and the overall buoyancy of the market, HERIGE Group is pressing ahead with its development and remains confident of a dynamic business for the end of the year.



Next publication: Q4 2019 on February 4, 2020, after the close of trading

All our financial communications are available on our website https://www.groupe-herige.fr/en/

The results of the 11th Gaïa Rating campaign were announced on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. This year, HERIGE went up in the ranking, which singles out the best 70 French SMEs and mid-tier companies ranked on the basis of their performance in environmental, social and governance criteria.

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

