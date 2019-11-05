Log in
HERIGE : Turnover at 30 september 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 12:20pm EST

TURNOVER FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019: €469.5 MILLION

L'Herbergement, November 5, 2019 - 6 p.m.

Turnover up 4.7% for the first nine months

French GAAP - € million

2018

2018

% change

Consolidated turnover

2019(1)

Reported

restated under

Under French GAAP

under IFRS

French GAAP

Current

Like-for-like(2)

1st quarter

154.0

140.2

147.8

+4.2%

+5.1%

2nd quarter

171.8

154.2

162.8

+5.5%

+4.8%

3rd quarter

143.7

127.8

137.8

+4.4%

+3.8%

TOTAL

469.5

422.2

448.4

+4.7%

+4.6%

Building Materials Trading

263.8

264.9

262.8

+0.3%

+2.2%

Concrete Industry

78.8

61.6

63.3

+24.4%

+17.2%

Industrial Joinery

105.0

105.3

107.7

-2.5%

-1.9%

Other

47.0

18.7

42.3

+11.3%

+11.5%

Inter-segment eliminations

-25.1

-28.3

-27.8

-

-

  1. Unaudited figures, drawn up in accordance with French GAAP as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2018.
  2. Excluding the closure of VM Niort, LNTP Bordeaux, LNTP Tours and railway network for the Building Materials Trading business and excluding Béton du Poher (acquisition on April 1, 2019) for the Concrete Industry business - Since June 30, the figures have been restated for Brico St Aignan and VM La Rochelle for the Building Materials Trading business and TBM includes Industrial Joinery business.

Third-quarter 2019 growth of 4.4% for all divisions combined

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €143.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 4.4% (up 3.8% like-for-like) on the same period in 2018. This growth was underpinned by solid performances from all businesses, which once again benefited from favorable weather conditions and a positive calendar effect (+1 day).

  • Turnover for Building Materials Trading rose 2.0% like-for-like, propelled by the public works sector.
  • Concrete Industry posted growth of 19.2% (or 8.9% like-for-like) thanks to a persistently buoyant market and the integration of Béton du Poher. Ready-mix concrete and prefabricated concrete products both reported an increase in volumes.
  • Industrial Joinery saw a like-for-like rise of 3.8%, driven by closures and AM-X range sales, which continued to deliver double-digit growth.

Overall, in the first nine months of 2019, HERIGE posted turnover of €469.5 million, representing growth of 4.7%.

ENTREPRENEURS D'AVENIR I 1

Outlook and developments

Given its performance over the first nine months of the year, the integration of Béton du Poher's three concrete plants and the overall buoyancy of the market, HERIGE Group is pressing ahead with its development and remains confident of a dynamic business for the end of the year.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q4 2019 on February 4, 2020, after the close of trading

All our financial communications are available on our website https://www.groupe-herige.fr/en/

The results of the 11th Gaïa Rating campaign were announced on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. This year, HERIGE went up in the ranking, which singles out the best 70 French SMEs and mid-tier companies ranked on the basis of their performance in environmental, social and governance criteria.

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail:communication@groupe-herige.fr

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press relations Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

ENTREPRENEURS D'AVENIR I 2

Disclaimer

Herige SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 17:19:17 UTC
