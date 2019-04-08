Herige : EDYCEM, concrete industry subsidiary of HERIGE develops its fleet of ready-mixed concrete plants

In line with its strategy of taking over external investments program dedicated to industrial performance, EDYCEM, concrete industry subsidiary of HERIGE, announces today the acquisition of the company Béton du Poher, consisting of 3 concrete plants based in southern Finistère (Quimper, Rédéné and Carhaix).

These three concrete plants, two of which have been recently renovated, will complete EDYCEM's geographical network and its product and service offering, with effect from 1 April 2019.

All these new plants employ 22 people for a 2018 turnover of €8 million.

Thus, EDYCEM activity extends its geographical coverage through 27 ready-mix concrete plants, from the Finistère to the Bassin d'Arcachon.

The concrete business is now a strong growth driver for HERIGE Group which, through this acquisition, is strengthening its presence in Western France.

Next publication: Q1 2019 turnover on May 7, 2019

(after the stock exchange closes)

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



