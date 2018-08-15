Heritage Crystal Clean : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q2 2018 (8/15/2018)

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: generaleconomic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses andsmall businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental,health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changesadversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

HCCI Introduction

HCCI Strengths & Opportunities

Demonstrated Strengths

Excellent Customer Service

Integrated Sales & Service Approach

Large Branch Network-89 Branches ▪Efficient Rollout Model

Large and Highly Diverse Customer Base

Experienced Management Team

Numerous Growth Avenues

Same-Branch Sales Growth

Expanded Service Offerings

Geographic Expansion

Focused on Pursue Acquisition Opportunities

HCCI Business Segments

Oil Business

Includes used oil collection, oil filter disposal, re-refining and RFO and base oil sales Provider of industrial and hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers ▪Focus on small industrial manufacturers (e.g., metal product fabricators and printers) and vehicle maintenance providers (e.g., car dealerships and automotive repair shops) Customers outsource the handling and disposal of parts cleaning solvents and containerized waste to HCCI; allows them to focus on their core business Parts Cleaning Services: ▪2nd largest full-service provider in the U.S. ▪Reduce the volume of hazardous waste generated and associated regulatory burden for its customers ▪Provide strong recurring revenue businesswith substantial majority of revenues underautomatically renewing service contracts HHCCCIIIAnpvreils2t0o1r2PRroeasdesnhtoawtiPornesQen2ta2t0io1n8

Complementary to Environmental Services segment; leverages branch infrastructure

2ndlargest used oil collector and re-refiner in NorthAmerica

Integrated business from used oil collection to marketing and sale of re-refined base oil

Annual base oil capacity of 47 million gallons

