Heritage Crystal Clean : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q2 2019

HCCI Introduction
2
HCCI Strengths & Opportunities
Demonstrated Strengths
Excellent Customer Service
Integrated Sales & Service Approach
Large Branch Network - 91 Branches
Efficient Rollout Model
Large and Highly Diverse Customer Base
Experienced Management Team
Numerous Growth Avenues
Same-BranchSales Growth
Expanded Service Offerings
Geographic Expansion
Focused on Pursuing Acquisition Opportunities
Robust Revenue Growth
HCCI Business Segments
Environmental Services
Primary Services: parts cleaning, drummed waste, vacuum services
Provider of industrial and hazardous waste services to small andmid-sized customers
Focus on small industrial manufacturers (e.g., metal product fabricators and printers) and vehicle maintenance providers (e.g., car dealerships and automotive repair shops)
Customers outsource the handling and disposal of parts cleaning solvents and containerized waste to HCCI; allows them to focus on their core business
Parts Cleaning Services:
2nd largestfull-service provider in the U.S.
Reduce the volume of hazardous waste generated and associated regulatory burden for our customers
Strong recurring revenue business with substantial majority of revenues under automatically renewing service contracts
Oil Business
Includes used oil collection, oil filter disposal, RFO sales,re-refining and the sale of base oil and related by-products
Complementary to Environmental Services segment; leverages branch infrastructure
2ndlargest used oil collector and re-refiner in North America
Integrated business from used oil collection to marketing and sale ofre-refined base oil
Annual base oil capacity of 47 million gallons
Environmental, Social &
Governance
Environmental
Our goal is to be an environmentally responsible member of the communities we operate in
Through the various service offers, we provide our customers several ways to preserve and reuse natural resources
Social
We strive to provide a safe, rewarding and developmental workplace
We aim to positively impact the community via various forms of outreach and philanthropic activities
Governance
We strive to operate our business with a high ethical standard and the utmost integrity
Other recycled oil products and by- products produced from used oil - 23.0 MM Gallons
Parts Cleaning
Wastewater
Antifreeze
Solvent
•Used solvent
•Treatment of
•Spent antifreeze
processed - 3.2 MM
wastewater - 36.1 MM
collected - 4.3 MM
Gallons
Gallons
Gallons
•Recycled solvent
•Remanufactured
produced - 2.9 MM
antifreeze produced
Gallons
- 3.2 MM Gallons
Solvent reused as a manufacturing ingredient - 1.0 MM Gallons
Historical Sales Growth
($ in millions)
$400.0
$410.2
$350.0
$366.0
$350.0
$347.6
$339.1
$300.0
$283.1
$250.0
$200.0
2013
2014
2015¹
2016¹
2017
2018
(1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices
EBITDA Growth Trend
($ in millions)
$53
$38
$31
$22
$20
$5
2013
2014*
2015
2016
2017
2018
* FCCE included from date of acquisition
Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation
There is a reconciliation between Net Income and EBITDA and the end of this presentation
Adjusted EBITDA Growth Trend
($ in millions)
$47
$44
$41
$39
$24
$20
2013
2014¹
2015²
2016³
2017⁴
2018⁵
(1)- Includes add-backs for FCCE acquisition & integration costs ($7.4 MM), inventory write-down ($6.1MM), unreimbursed loss from refinery fire ($0.3 MM) and FCCE stub period losses ($5.9 MM)
(2)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($1.5MM), FCCE acquisition & integration expenses ($1.8 MM), inventory write-down ($9.2MM) and goodwill impairment ($4.0 MM)
(3)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($5.6MM), inventory write-down ($1.7MM), fines & restitution ($1.6 MM) and severance ($1.2MM)
(4)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($0.7MM), severance ($1.2MM) and site closure costs ($0.6MM)
(5)- Includes add-backs for severance ($0.7MM), and site closure costs ($1.0MM)
Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation
There is a reconciliation between Net Income and AEBITDA and the end of this presentation
Industry
10
Large, Attractive Market
Market Addressed by HCCI(1)
Key Characteristics
Industrial & Hazardous Waste
Approximately 800,000 establishments in the U.S.
Used Oil Services & Used Oil Re-Refining
engaged in manufacturing or vehicle maintenance (2)
Vacuum Services
62%
Parts Cleaning Services
Establishments need to remove grease and dirt from
Field Services
parts with industrial cleaning solutions
Anti-freeze
Establishments generate used oil, waste paint, etc.
Total Market = $8.1 billion
9%
which cannot be poured down the drain
6%
10%
For small- and medium-sized generators, it is far
11%
2%
more cost-effective to outsource to HCCI than
manage themselves
Q2 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment
YTD 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment
Environmental Services
Environmental Services
67%
Oil Business
Oil Business
32%
68%
33%
Q2 2019 Total Revenue = $105.0 million
YTD 2019 Total Revenue = $200.8 million
(1)
Source: Management estimates.
Competitive Landscape
Highly fragmented
Competitors typically include smaller regional firms or companies operating in a single city
Significant barriers to entry
Route density is needed before profitability can be achieved
Significant capital is required to provide parts cleaning equipment for customer use
A used oilre-refining plant can cost tens of millions of dollars to build
Obtaining permits for transportation and operating sites is time consuming and expensive
Extensive branch service and supporting transportation network is costly and may take a long time to develop
Clean Harbors/Safety-Kleen is a competitor in parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection & re-refining, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling and field services businesses
HCCI believes that it competes favorably based on customer service and a broad service offering, and HCCI can depend on the depth of experience of its management team
Environmental Services
13
Environmental Services Offer
Majority of Revenue from Three Businesses
▪
Parts Cleaning
▪
Containerized Waste
HCCI Environmental Services Revenue
▪
Vacuum Services
Expanding Businesses
▪
Antifreeze
▪
Field Services
ES Businesses Leverage
▪
Common customer set
▪
Facilities (i.e. branches)
▪
Branch management
Q2 2019
$70.2 million
9%
6%
9%
33%
21%
22%
Parts Cleaning
Containerized Waste
Vacuum
Antifreeze
Field Services
Other
YTD 2019
$136.7 million
9%
6%
9% 32%
21%
23%
Parts Cleaning
Containerized Waste
Vacuum
Antifreeze
Field Services
Other
Environmental Services Sales Growth
$271.1
$238.1
$226.3 $224.4
$189.7
$157.3
$136.7
$121.9
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
(YTD)
(YTD)
Environmental Services Operating Margin
$63.5 $65.0
$47.6
$41.9
$69.4
$66.9
$33.6
$29.7
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
(YTD)
(YTD)
Parts Cleaning Service Offer
Provide customers the ability to remove oil, dirt, grease and other contaminants from parts
Differentiators
Aqueous parts cleaning
Patented equipment technology
Proprietary chemistry formulations
Reuse &non-Hazardous program
Automatically renewing service agreements
Strong revenue growth for almost two decades
Containerized Waste & Vacuum Service Offer
Containerized Waste Service
Manage hazardous and industrial waste
Full Service
Waste profiling, analysis and regulatory support
Loading & labeling of containers
Provide proper shipping documentation
Peace of mind
Vacuum Service
Remove and dispose ofnon-hazardous waste liquid and solid-liquid mixtures
Capabilities to service small & large volume customers
Wastewater treatment capabilities in some markets
Peace of mind
Expanding Businesses
Antifreeze
Completeclosed-loop antifreeze service
Remove waste antifreeze
Recycle waste via distillation process
Createre-manufactured product using high quality inhibitors/additives
Offer full antifreeze product line
Conventional
Extended Life (OAT)
GM licensedDex-Cool
Heavy Duty Product Line
Regular Heavy Duty
Heavy Duty Extended Life (NMOAT)
Heavy Duty NAPS Free Extended Life (OAT)
Market approach
Dedicated route sales & service reps in some markets
Add-onservice for existing parts cleaning/waste drum service reps in other markets
Expanding Businesses
(cont.)
Field Services
Types of services offered
Tank cleaning
Lab Packs
Remediation (small scale)
Asset light - Primarily use subcontractors to perform service work
Focused on existing HCC customers
ESP
Offered to potential customers on thelarge-end of our target market
Providesole-source environmental program covering all environmental activities at target companies
Leverage several services lines simultaneous which drives:
Greater average revenue per customer - AND-
Improved margins
Currently offered in only 20% of HCC branches
Customers and Operations
Customers & Value Proposition
Large and highly diversified base
Conducted over 305,000 machine service calls in 2018
During 2018, top ten Environmental Services customers represented 4.6% of total revenue
Focus on small tomedium-sized waste generators
Model structured for successful cross- selling of additional services
Of the size and scale where internal capabilities not effective or cost efficient
Generally less price sensitive than larger customers
Services reduce regulatory burden
Allow customers to focus on their business
Operations
Route-basedeconomic model
Route density is a significant profit driver
The same HCCI representative provides both sales and service functions for each customer
Entrenched relationships with customers
Highly incentivized to provide excellent customer service andcross-sell additional products / services
Cost efficient branch model
Operate a network of 91 branches; 5 hubs located in Indianapolis, Shreveport, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Kansas City
Consolidation of administrative and other functions that are not critical to sales / service
Growth Strategies - Environmental
Services
Same-Branch Sales Growth
Expanded Service
Offerings
Adding Branch Sales Managers
Obtain new customers in existing markets
Cross-sellmultiple services to existing customers
Increase route density to further expand operating margins
Continue growth through integrated sales and service approach and cross- selling; utilize incentives, such as commission and awards to drive sales
All branches offer parts cleaning and containerized waste services
Only abouttwo-thirds of branches offer vacuum truck services, presenting significant opportunity for further market penetration
Adding Vacuum Sales and Service Representatives in 2019
Expanding businesses to be offered in additional branches.
Antifreeze Sales & Service Representatives
ESP Specialist
Field Services Representatives
Growth Strategies - Environmental
Services (cont'd)
Operate from 91 branches servicing 46 states and parts of Canada; Have added 1 new locations so far during 2019
Some opportunities for expansion within the Northeastern and Southeastern U.S.
Larger opportunities exist in Western U.S. and Eastern Canada.
Geographic Expansion
Additional acquisition opportunities exist
Potential Acquisitions
▪
Tuck-in and Bolt-ons
▪
Leverage our network and relationships
Growth plans don't depend on acquisitions; more than 90% of historic
revenue growth before FCCE acquisition was organic
Environmental Services Segment Update
Q2 2019
Revenue
Margin
Outlook
Growth Rate - 9% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 or 14.7% excluding a largeone-time revenue project from Q2 2018
Same Branch Sales Growth - 9% or 13% excluding a large one- time revenue project
Operating margin up by 140 basis points in Q2 2019 (to 27.0%) compared to Q2 2018
We expect continued highsingle-digit organic revenue growth in 2019
We expect our full year operating margin to improve in 2019 by 150 bps compared to 2018
Oil Business
25
Oil Business Components
Used Oil Collection
Volumes affected by seasonality (lower in winter months)
Volume loss is expected during periods of reduction ofpay-for-oil (PFO)/increase in charge-for-oil program
If collections volumes decrease beyond normal seasonality, used oil collection fleet size is adjusted to maintain route efficiency
Growth opportunity - results in increased route efficiency
Re-Refining
Nameplate capacity of 75 MM gpy; Base oil capacity of 47 MM gpy; Produces primarily Group II base oil
Production of top quality lubricant base oil requires hydrotreating, a process practiced at major refineries that adds significant complexity and capital cost
Focused on reducing operating costs
Product Sales
Ourre-refinery has been sold-out since inception
Used oil collected far fromre-refinery sold as RFO
Longer term opportunities to go downstream and sell blended and packaged lubricants
Oil Business - Managing The Spreads Are Key
The Oil Business is a Spread Business
Profitability is dependent on managing the difference between the cost to obtain feedstock and the price at which we sell our oil products
As the price of crude oil moves, so does the price of the oil products we sell (typically)
Lubricating Base Oil
RFO
Etc.
We are price takers when selling our oil products
Managing what we charge or pay for used oil feedstock largely determines our spread
We have limited control; markets are very competitive
Price for feedstock varies regionally and sometimes even locally
Moving frompay-for-oil to charging for oil collection is a slow process
IMO 2020 Regulation & It's Impact
New
Regulation
Refining Impacts
Base Oil
Used Oil
Collection
International Maritime Organization (IMO) lowered the upper limit for sulfur content in marine fuels from 3.5% to 0.5%
Effective Date: January 1, 2020
As a result, the demand for high sulfur fuel is expected to decrease by 85%
The demand for heavier, sour crude which is typically higher is sulfur is expected to decline relative to light, sweet crude which has a lower sulfur content
Since many virgin base oil producers use the light, sweet crude to produce Group II base, the cost for their feedstock will increase
Higher feedstock cost for virgin refiners should force them to raise their prices
Since HCCI and all otherre-refiners are price takers, we should see rising prices (relative to crude) for our Group II base oil
Used oil collectors who are not vertically integrated (i.e. nore-refinery) sell their used oil as Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO)
High sulfur fuel oil (e.g. No. 6 Oil, etc.) is often used as an index on which Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO) is sold
The price for whichnon-vertically integrated used oil collectors will be able to sell their RFO is expected to plummet (relative to the price for crude oil).
With a lower selling price for their RFO,non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will then be forced to reduce the price they pay/increase the price they charge generators to collect their used oil.
HCCI should expect lower feedstock costs
Revenue
Re-
refinery
Base Oil
Used Oil
Collection
Oil Business Segment Update
Q2 2019
Revenue declined 2.9% compared to Q2 2018
Stronger base oil sales volume was offset by significantly lower base oil pricing compared to Q2 2018
Generated record production volume of 11.8 MM gallons during Q2 2019
Continue to work on improving mechanical integrity. Plan to implement ongoing improvements during routine planned shutdowns in the coming quarters
Should provide for more reliable operations in the future
Base oil netback decreased $0.30/gal compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.23/gal compared to Q1 2019
Base oil prices steady into the beginning of Q3 2019
PFO decreased by $0.12/gal during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.02/gal compared to Q1 2019
Route efficiency was relatively flat compared to Q2 2018
Financial
30
Financial Highlights & Information
Demonstrated strong revenue growth from 2006 to 2018
Sales CAGR of 15.38%
After new branch developed, target breakeven within 36 months and free cash flow after Year 3
Profitability enhancements over time include leveraging SG&A and other fixed costs and implementing price increases
First 3 quarters consist of 12 weeks; fourth quarter consists of 16 or 17 weeks
Long History of Strong Revenue Growth
Oil Business(2006-2018) - CAGR 38.61%
Environmental Service(2006-2018) - CAGR 11.82%
$16.6 $21.8$30.6$38.8
($ in millions)
$410.2
$366.0
$339.1$350.0$347.6
$283.1 $252.5
$152.9
$89.7$108.1 $98.4$112.1
$73.7
$48.4 $59.2
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015¹ 2016¹
2017
2018
(1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices
