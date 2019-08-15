Heritage Crystal Clean : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q2 2019 0 08/15/2019 | 03:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Heritage - Crystal Clean, Inc. • Investor Presentation • Q2 2019 Safe Harbor Statement All references to the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release. HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 1 HCCI Introduction 2 HCCI Strengths & Opportunities Demonstrated Strengths Excellent Customer Service

Integrated Sales & Service Approach

Large Branch Network - 91 Branches

Efficient Rollout Model

Large and Highly Diverse Customer Base

Experienced Management Team Numerous Growth Avenues Same-Branch Sales Growth

Sales Growth Expanded Service Offerings

Geographic Expansion

Focused on Pursuing Acquisition Opportunities Robust Revenue Growth HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 3 HCCI Business Segments Environmental Services Primary Services: parts cleaning, drummed waste, vacuum services

Provider of industrial and hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized customers

mid-sized customers Focus on small industrial manufacturers (e.g., metal product fabricators and printers) and vehicle maintenance providers (e.g., car dealerships and automotive repair shops)

Customers outsource the handling and disposal of parts cleaning solvents and containerized waste to HCCI; allows them to focus on their core business

Parts Cleaning Services:

2nd largest full-service provider in the U.S. Reduce the volume of hazardous waste generated and associated regulatory burden for our customers Strong recurring revenue business with substantial majority of revenues under automatically renewing service contracts

Oil Business Includes used oil collection, oil filter disposal, RFO sales, re-refining and the sale of base oil and related by-products

re-refining and the sale of base oil and related by-products Complementary to Environmental Services segment; leverages branch infrastructure

2 nd largest used oil collector and re-refiner in North America

largest used oil collector and re-refiner in North America Integrated business from used oil collection to marketing and sale of re-refined base oil

re-refined base oil Annual base oil capacity of 47 million gallons HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 4 Environmental, Social & Governance Environmental Our goal is to be an environmentally responsible member of the communities we operate in

Through the various service offers, we provide our customers several ways to preserve and reuse natural resources Social We strive to provide a safe, rewarding and developmental workplace

We aim to positively impact the community via various forms of outreach and philanthropic activities Governance We strive to operate our business with a high ethical standard and the utmost integrity HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 5 Environmental Highlights - Preserving Natural Resources Oil Re-Refined base oil produced - 44.0 MM Gallons

base oil produced - 44.0 MM Gallons Other recycled oil products and by- products produced from used oil - 23.0 MM Gallons Parts Cleaning Wastewater Antifreeze Solvent •Used solvent •Treatment of •Spent antifreeze processed - 3.2 MM wastewater - 36.1 MM collected - 4.3 MM Gallons Gallons Gallons •Recycled solvent •Remanufactured produced - 2.9 MM antifreeze produced Gallons - 3.2 MM Gallons Solvent reused as a manufacturing ingredient - 1.0 MM Gallons HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 6 Historical Sales Growth ($ in millions) $400.0 $410.2 $350.0 $366.0 $350.0 $347.6 $339.1 $300.0 $283.1 $250.0 $200.0 2013 2014 2015¹ 2016¹ 2017 2018 (1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 7 EBITDA Growth Trend ($ in millions) $53 $38 $31 $22 $20 $5 2013 2014* 2015 2016 2017 2018 * FCCE included from date of acquisition Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation There is a reconciliation between Net Income and EBITDA and the end of this presentation HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 8 Adjusted EBITDA Growth Trend ($ in millions) $47 $44 $41 $39 $24 $20 2013 2014¹ 2015² 2016³ 2017⁴ 2018⁵ (1)- Includes add-backs for FCCE acquisition & integration costs ($7.4 MM), inventory write-down ($6.1MM), unreimbursed loss from refinery fire ($0.3 MM) and FCCE stub period losses ($5.9 MM) (2)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($1.5MM), FCCE acquisition & integration expenses ($1.8 MM), inventory write-down ($9.2MM) and goodwill impairment ($4.0 MM) (3)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($5.6MM), inventory write-down ($1.7MM), fines & restitution ($1.6 MM) and severance ($1.2MM) (4)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($0.7MM), severance ($1.2MM) and site closure costs ($0.6MM) (5)- Includes add-backs for severance ($0.7MM), and site closure costs ($1.0MM) Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 There is a reconciliation between Net Income and AEBITDA and the end of this presentation HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 9 Industry 10 Large, Attractive Market Market Addressed by HCCI(1) Key Characteristics Industrial & Hazardous Waste Approximately 800,000 establishments in the U.S. Used Oil Services & Used Oil Re-Refining engaged in manufacturing or vehicle maintenance (2) Vacuum Services 62% Parts Cleaning Services Establishments need to remove grease and dirt from Field Services parts with industrial cleaning solutions Anti-freeze Establishments generate used oil, waste paint, etc. Total Market = $8.1 billion 9% which cannot be poured down the drain 6% 10%  For small- and medium-sized generators, it is far 11% 2% more cost-effective to outsource to HCCI than manage themselves Q2 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment YTD 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment Environmental Services Environmental Services 67% Oil Business Oil Business 32% 68% 33% Q2 2019 Total Revenue = $105.0 million YTD 2019 Total Revenue = $200.8 million HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation (1) Source: Management estimates. 11 HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 (2) Source: U.S. Census Bureau 2013. Competitive Landscape Highly fragmented

Competitors typically include smaller regional firms or companies operating in a single city

Significant barriers to entry

Route density is needed before profitability can be achieved Significant capital is required to provide parts cleaning equipment for customer use A used oil re-refining plant can cost tens of millions of dollars to build Obtaining permits for transportation and operating sites is time consuming and expensive Extensive branch service and supporting transportation network is costly and may take a long time to develop

Clean Harbors/ Safety-Kleen is a competitor in parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection & re-refining, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling and field services businesses

Safety-Kleen is a competitor in parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection & re-refining, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling and field services businesses HCCI believes that it competes favorably based on customer service and a broad service offering, and HCCI can depend on the depth of experience of its management team

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 12 Environmental Services 13 Environmental Services Offer Majority of Revenue from Three Businesses ▪ Parts Cleaning ▪ Containerized Waste HCCI Environmental Services Revenue ▪ Vacuum Services Expanding Businesses ▪ Antifreeze ▪ Field Services ES Businesses Leverage ▪ Common customer set ▪ Facilities (i.e. branches) ▪ Branch management Q2 2019 $70.2 million 9% 6% 9% 33% 21% 22% Parts Cleaning Containerized Waste Vacuum Antifreeze Field Services Other YTD 2019 $136.7 million 9% 6% 9% 32% 21% 23% Parts Cleaning Containerized Waste Vacuum Antifreeze Field Services Other HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 14 Environmental Services Sales Growth $271.1 $238.1 $226.3 $224.4 $189.7 $157.3 $136.7 $121.9 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 (YTD) (YTD) HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 15 Environmental Services Operating Margin $63.5 $65.0 $47.6 $41.9 $69.4 $66.9 $33.6 $29.7 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 (YTD) (YTD) HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 16 Parts Cleaning Service Offer Provide customers the ability to remove oil, dirt, grease and other contaminants from parts

Differentiators

Aqueous parts cleaning Patented equipment technology Proprietary chemistry formulations Reuse & non-Hazardous program

Automatically renewing service agreements

Strong revenue growth for almost two decades HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 17 Containerized Waste & Vacuum Service Offer Containerized Waste Service

Manage hazardous and industrial waste Full Service Waste profiling, analysis and regulatory support Loading & labeling of containers Provide proper shipping documentation Peace of mind

Vacuum Service

Remove and dispose of non-hazardous waste liquid and solid-liquid mixtures Capabilities to service small & large volume customers Wastewater treatment capabilities in some markets Peace of mind

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 18 Expanding Businesses Antifreeze

Complete closed-loop antifreeze service Remove waste antifreeze Recycle waste via distillation process Create re-manufactured product using high quality inhibitors/additives Offer full antifreeze product line Conventional Extended Life (OAT) GM licensed Dex-Cool Heavy Duty Product Line Regular Heavy Duty Heavy Duty Extended Life (NMOAT) Heavy Duty NAPS Free Extended Life (OAT) Market approach Dedicated route sales & service reps in some markets Add-on service for existing parts cleaning/waste drum service reps in other markets

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 19 Expanding Businesses (cont.) Field Services

Types of services offered Tank cleaning Lab Packs Remediation (small scale) Asset light - Primarily use subcontractors to perform service work Focused on existing HCC customers

ESP

Offered to potential customers on the large-end of our target market Provide sole-source environmental program covering all environmental activities at target companies Leverage several services lines simultaneous which drives: Greater average revenue per customer - AND- Improved margins Currently offered in only 20% of HCC branches

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 20 Customers and Operations Customers & Value Proposition Large and highly diversified base

Conducted over 305,000 machine service calls in 2018 During 2018, top ten Environmental Services customers represented 4.6% of total revenue

Focus on small to medium-sized waste generators

medium-sized waste generators Model structured for successful cross- selling of additional services Of the size and scale where internal capabilities not effective or cost efficient Generally less price sensitive than larger customers Services reduce regulatory burden Allow customers to focus on their business

Operations Route-based economic model

economic model Route density is a significant profit driver

The same HCCI representative provides both sales and service functions for each customer

Entrenched relationships with customers Highly incentivized to provide excellent customer service and cross-sell additional products / services

Cost efficient branch model

Operate a network of 91 branches; 5 hubs located in Indianapolis, Shreveport, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Kansas City Consolidation of administrative and other functions that are not critical to sales / service

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 21 Growth Strategies - Environmental Services Same-Branch Sales Growth Expanded Service Offerings Adding Branch Sales Managers

Obtain new customers in existing markets

Cross-sell multiple services to existing customers

multiple services to existing customers Increase route density to further expand operating margins

Continue growth through integrated sales and service approach and cross- selling; utilize incentives, such as commission and awards to drive sales

All branches offer parts cleaning and containerized waste services

Only about two-thirds of branches offer vacuum truck services, presenting significant opportunity for further market penetration

two-thirds of branches offer vacuum truck services, presenting significant opportunity for further market penetration Adding Vacuum Sales and Service Representatives in 2019

Expanding businesses to be offered in additional branches.

Antifreeze Sales & Service Representatives ESP Specialist Field Services Representatives

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 22 Growth Strategies - Environmental Services (cont'd) Operate from 91 branches servicing 46 states and parts of Canada; Have added 1 new locations so far during 2019

Some opportunities for expansion within the Northeastern and Southeastern U.S.

Larger opportunities exist in Western U.S. and Eastern Canada. Geographic Expansion  Additional acquisition opportunities exist Potential Acquisitions ▪ Tuck-in and Bolt-ons ▪ Leverage our network and relationships  Growth plans don't depend on acquisitions; more than 90% of historic revenue growth before FCCE acquisition was organic HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 23 Environmental Services Segment Update Q2 2019 Revenue Margin Outlook Growth Rate - 9% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 or 14.7% excluding a large one-time revenue project from Q2 2018

one-time revenue project from Q2 2018 Same Branch Sales Growth - 9% or 13% excluding a large one- time revenue project

Operating margin up by 140 basis points in Q2 2019 (to 27.0%) compared to Q2 2018

We expect continued high single-digit organic revenue growth in 2019

single-digit organic revenue growth in 2019 We expect our full year operating margin to improve in 2019 by 150 bps compared to 2018 HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 24 Oil Business 25 Oil Business Components Used Oil Collection

Volumes affected by seasonality (lower in winter months) Volume loss is expected during periods of reduction of pay-for-oil (PFO)/increase in charge-for-oil program If collections volumes decrease beyond normal seasonality, used oil collection fleet size is adjusted to maintain route efficiency Growth opportunity - results in increased route efficiency

Re-Refining

Nameplate capacity of 75 MM gpy; Base oil capacity of 47 MM gpy; Produces primarily Group II base oil Production of top quality lubricant base oil requires hydrotreating, a process practiced at major refineries that adds significant complexity and capital cost Focused on reducing operating costs

Product Sales

Our re-refinery has been sold-out since inception Used oil collected far from re-refinery sold as RFO Longer term opportunities to go downstream and sell blended and packaged lubricants

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 26 Oil Business - Managing The Spreads Are Key The Oil Business is a Spread Business

Profitability is dependent on managing the difference between the cost to obtain feedstock and the price at which we sell our oil products

As the price of crude oil moves, so does the price of the oil products we sell (typically)

Lubricating Base Oil RFO Etc.

We are price takers when selling our oil products

Managing what we charge or pay for used oil feedstock largely determines our spread

We have limited control; markets are very competitive Price for feedstock varies regionally and sometimes even locally Moving from pay-for-oil to charging for oil collection is a slow process

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 27 IMO 2020 Regulation & It's Impact New Regulation Refining Impacts Base Oil Used Oil Collection International Maritime Organization (IMO) lowered the upper limit for sulfur content in marine fuels from 3.5% to 0.5%

Effective Date: January 1, 2020

As a result, the demand for high sulfur fuel is expected to decrease by 85%

The demand for heavier, sour crude which is typically higher is sulfur is expected to decline relative to light, sweet crude which has a lower sulfur content

Since many virgin base oil producers use the light, sweet crude to produce Group II base, the cost for their feedstock will increase

Higher feedstock cost for virgin refiners should force them to raise their prices

Since HCCI and all other re-refiners are price takers, we should see rising prices (relative to crude) for our Group II base oil

re-refiners are price takers, we should see rising prices (relative to crude) for our Group II base oil Used oil collectors who are not vertically integrated (i.e. no re-refinery) sell their used oil as Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO)

re-refinery) sell their used oil as Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO) High sulfur fuel oil (e.g. No. 6 Oil, etc.) is often used as an index on which Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO) is sold

The price for which non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will be able to sell their RFO is expected to plummet (relative to the price for crude oil).

non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will be able to sell their RFO is expected to plummet (relative to the price for crude oil). With a lower selling price for their RFO, non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will then be forced to reduce the price they pay/increase the price they charge generators to collect their used oil.

non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will then be forced to reduce the price they pay/increase the price they charge generators to collect their used oil. HCCI should expect lower feedstock costs HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 28 Revenue Re- refinery Base Oil Used Oil Collection Oil Business Segment Update Q2 2019 Revenue declined 2.9% compared to Q2 2018

Stronger base oil sales volume was offset by significantly lower base oil pricing compared to Q2 2018

Generated record production volume of 11.8 MM gallons during Q2 2019

Continue to work on improving mechanical integrity. Plan to implement ongoing improvements during routine planned shutdowns in the coming quarters

Should provide for more reliable operations in the future

Base oil netback decreased $0.30/gal compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.23/gal compared to Q1 2019

Base oil prices steady into the beginning of Q3 2019

PFO decreased by $0.12/gal during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.02/gal compared to Q1 2019

Route efficiency was relatively flat compared to Q2 2018 HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 29 Financial 30 Financial Highlights & Information Demonstrated strong revenue growth from 2006 to 2018

Sales CAGR of 15.38%

After new branch developed, target breakeven within 36 months and free cash flow after Year 3

Profitability enhancements over time include leveraging SG&A and other fixed costs and implementing price increases

First 3 quarters consist of 12 weeks; fourth quarter consists of 16 or 17 weeks HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 31 Long History of Strong Revenue Growth Oil Business (2006-2018) - CAGR 38.61%

(2006-2018) - CAGR 38.61% Environmental Service (2006-2018) - CAGR 11.82% $16.6 $21.8$30.6$38.8 ($ in millions) $410.2 $366.0 $339.1$350.0$347.6 $283.1 $252.5 $152.9 $89.7$108.1 $98.4$112.1 $73.7 $48.4 $59.2 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015¹ 2016¹ 2017 2018 (1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 32 Average Sales Per Working Day ($ in thousands) $1,900 $1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000 $900 $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 Environmental Services Oil Business HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 33 Appendix 34 EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in millions) FY 2012 FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Net (loss) Income $ 2.3 $ 4.6 $ (6.9) $ 1.4 $ 6.0 $ 28.4 $ 15.0 Interest Expense - net $ 0.6 $ 0.4 $ 0.7 $ 1.9 $ 2.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 (Benefit of) Provision for Income Taxes $ 1.7 $ 3.5 $ (3.5) $ 0.9 $ 2.8 $ 5.9 $ 5.5 Depreciation & Amortization $ 8.1 $ 9.5 $ 12.9 $ 17.2 $ 18.0 $ 18.0 $ 16.2 EBITDA $ 12.7 $ 18.0 $ 3.2 $ 21.4 $ 28.9 $ 53.4 $ 37.7 Non-Cash Compensation $ 1.2 $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.1 $ 1.9 $ 3.0 $ 4.4 EBITDA + Non-Cash Compensation $ 13.9 $ 19.6 $ 4.5 $ 22.5 $ 30.8 $ 56.4 $ 42.1 Legal Fees $ - $ - $ - $ 1.5 $ 5.6 $ 0.7 $ - Fines & Restitution $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1.6 $ - $ - Inventory write down $ - $ - $ 6.1 $ 9.2 $ 1.7 $ - $ - Severance $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 Gain on Sale of Property $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3.1) $ - Gain from Arbitration award and FCC Settlement $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (8.7) $ - Site Closure Costs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.6 $ 1.0 Impairment of Goodwill $ - $ - $ - $ 4.0 $ - $ - $ - Acquisition & Integration Costs $ - $ - $ 7.4 $ 1.8 $ - $ - $ - Unrealized Acquisition Costs $ 1.1 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Additional Costs due to Unplanned Re-Refinery Shutdown $ - $ - $ 0.3 $ - $ - $ - $ - FCCE Stub Period Losses $ - $ - $ 5.9 $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted EBITDA 15.0 19.6 24.2 39.0 40.9 47.2 43.8 HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 35 EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Q2 2019 ($ in millions) Q2 2019 Net Income $ 7.2 Interest Expense - Net $ 0.2 Provision from Income Taxes $ 2.2 Depreciation & Amortization $ 4.1 EBITDA $ 13.6 Non-cash Compensation $ 0.8 Site Closure Costs $ 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.9 HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019 HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation 36 For more information, please contact: Mark DeVita, CFO Heritage - Crystal Clean, Inc. 2175 Point Blvd., Suite 375 Elgin, Illinois 60123 836-5670 Mark.DeVita@Crystal-Clean.com Or visit our company website at: www.crystal-clean.com 37 Attachments Original document

