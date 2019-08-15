Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.    HCCI

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.

(HCCI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Heritage Crystal Clean : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q2 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

Heritage - Crystal Clean, Inc. • Investor Presentation • Q2 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words

"aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability

to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our ability to expand our non-hazardous programs for parts cleaning; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on

March 6, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

1

HCCI Introduction

2

HCCI Strengths & Opportunities

Demonstrated Strengths

  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Integrated Sales & Service Approach
  • Large Branch Network - 91 Branches
    • Efficient Rollout Model
  • Large and Highly Diverse Customer Base
  • Experienced Management Team

Numerous Growth Avenues

  • Same-BranchSales Growth
  • Expanded Service Offerings
  • Geographic Expansion
  • Focused on Pursuing Acquisition Opportunities

Robust Revenue Growth

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

3

HCCI Business Segments

Environmental Services

  • Primary Services: parts cleaning, drummed waste, vacuum services
  • Provider of industrial and hazardous waste services to small andmid-sized customers
    • Focus on small industrial manufacturers (e.g., metal product fabricators and printers) and vehicle maintenance providers (e.g., car dealerships and automotive repair shops)
  • Customers outsource the handling and disposal of parts cleaning solvents and containerized waste to HCCI; allows them to focus on their core business
  • Parts Cleaning Services:
    • 2nd largestfull-service provider in the U.S.
    • Reduce the volume of hazardous waste generated and associated regulatory burden for our customers
    • Strong recurring revenue business with substantial majority of revenues under automatically renewing service contracts

Oil Business

  • Includes used oil collection, oil filter disposal, RFO sales,re-refining and the sale of base oil and related by-products
  • Complementary to Environmental Services segment; leverages branch infrastructure
  • 2ndlargest used oil collector and re-refiner in North America
  • Integrated business from used oil collection to marketing and sale ofre-refined base oil
  • Annual base oil capacity of 47 million gallons

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

4

Environmental, Social &

Governance

Environmental

  • Our goal is to be an environmentally responsible member of the communities we operate in
  • Through the various service offers, we provide our customers several ways to preserve and reuse natural resources

Social

  • We strive to provide a safe, rewarding and developmental workplace
  • We aim to positively impact the community via various forms of outreach and philanthropic activities

Governance

  • We strive to operate our business with a high ethical standard and the utmost integrity

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

5

Environmental Highlights - Preserving Natural Resources

Oil

  • Re-Refinedbase oil produced - 44.0 MM Gallons
  • Other recycled oil products and by- products produced from used oil - 23.0 MM Gallons

Parts Cleaning

Wastewater

Antifreeze

Solvent

•Used solvent

•Treatment of

•Spent antifreeze

processed - 3.2 MM

wastewater - 36.1 MM

collected - 4.3 MM

Gallons

Gallons

Gallons

•Recycled solvent

•Remanufactured

produced - 2.9 MM

antifreeze produced

Gallons

- 3.2 MM Gallons

  • Solvent reused as a manufacturing ingredient - 1.0 MM Gallons

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

6

Historical Sales Growth

($ in millions)

$400.0

$410.2

$350.0

$366.0

$350.0

$347.6

$339.1

$300.0

$283.1

$250.0

$200.0

2013

2014

2015¹

2016¹

2017

2018

(1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

7

EBITDA Growth Trend

($ in millions)

$53

$38

$31

$22

$20

$5

2013

2014*

2015

2016

2017

2018

* FCCE included from date of acquisition

Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation

There is a reconciliation between Net Income and EBITDA and the end of this presentation

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

8

Adjusted EBITDA Growth Trend

($ in millions)

$47

$44

$41

$39

$24

$20

2013

2014¹

2015²

2016³

2017⁴

2018⁵

(1)- Includes add-backs for FCCE acquisition & integration costs ($7.4 MM), inventory write-down ($6.1MM), unreimbursed loss from refinery fire ($0.3 MM) and FCCE stub period losses ($5.9 MM)

(2)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($1.5MM), FCCE acquisition & integration expenses ($1.8 MM), inventory write-down ($9.2MM) and goodwill impairment ($4.0 MM)

(3)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($5.6MM), inventory write-down ($1.7MM), fines & restitution ($1.6 MM) and severance ($1.2MM)

(4)- Includes add-backs for Legal Fees ($0.7MM), severance ($1.2MM) and site closure costs ($0.6MM)

(5)- Includes add-backs for severance ($0.7MM), and site closure costs ($1.0MM)

Note - All years exclude non-cash compensation

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

There is a reconciliation between Net Income and AEBITDA and the end of this presentation

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

9

Industry

10

Large, Attractive Market

Market Addressed by HCCI(1)

Key Characteristics

Industrial & Hazardous Waste

Approximately 800,000 establishments in the U.S.

Used Oil Services & Used Oil Re-Refining

engaged in manufacturing or vehicle maintenance (2)

Vacuum Services

62%

Parts Cleaning Services

Establishments need to remove grease and dirt from

Field Services

parts with industrial cleaning solutions

Anti-freeze

Establishments generate used oil, waste paint, etc.

Total Market = $8.1 billion

9%

which cannot be poured down the drain

6%

10%

For small- and medium-sized generators, it is far

11%

2%

more cost-effective to outsource to HCCI than

manage themselves

Q2 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment

YTD 2019 HCCI Revenue by Segment

Environmental Services

Environmental Services

67%

Oil Business

Oil Business

32%

68%

33%

Q2 2019 Total Revenue = $105.0 million

YTD 2019 Total Revenue = $200.8 million

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

(1)

Source: Management estimates.

11

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

(2)

Source: U.S. Census Bureau 2013.

Competitive Landscape

  • Highly fragmented
    • Competitors typically include smaller regional firms or companies operating in a single city
  • Significant barriers to entry
    • Route density is needed before profitability can be achieved
    • Significant capital is required to provide parts cleaning equipment for customer use
    • A used oilre-refining plant can cost tens of millions of dollars to build
    • Obtaining permits for transportation and operating sites is time consuming and expensive
    • Extensive branch service and supporting transportation network is costly and may take a long time to develop
  • Clean Harbors/Safety-Kleen is a competitor in parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection & re-refining, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling and field services businesses
    • HCCI believes that it competes favorably based on customer service and a broad service offering, and HCCI can depend on the depth of experience of its management team

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

12

Environmental Services

13

Environmental Services Offer

  • Majority of Revenue from Three Businesses

Parts Cleaning

Containerized Waste

HCCI Environmental Services Revenue

Vacuum Services

Expanding Businesses

Antifreeze

Field Services

ES Businesses Leverage

Common customer set

Facilities (i.e. branches)

Branch management

Q2 2019

$70.2 million

9%

6%

9%

33%

21%

22%

Parts Cleaning

Containerized Waste

Vacuum

Antifreeze

Field Services

Other

YTD 2019

$136.7 million

9%

6%

9% 32%

21%

23%

Parts Cleaning

Containerized Waste

Vacuum

Antifreeze

Field Services

Other

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

14

Environmental Services Sales Growth

$271.1

$238.1

$226.3 $224.4

$189.7

$157.3

$136.7

$121.9

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

(YTD)

(YTD)

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

15

Environmental Services Operating Margin

$63.5 $65.0

$47.6

$41.9

$69.4

$66.9

$33.6

$29.7

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

(YTD)

(YTD)

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

16

Parts Cleaning Service Offer

  • Provide customers the ability to remove oil, dirt, grease and other contaminants from parts
  • Differentiators
    • Aqueous parts cleaning
      • Patented equipment technology
      • Proprietary chemistry formulations
    • Reuse &non-Hazardous program
  • Automatically renewing service agreements
  • Strong revenue growth for almost two decades

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

17

Containerized Waste & Vacuum Service Offer

  • Containerized Waste Service
    • Manage hazardous and industrial waste
    • Full Service
      • Waste profiling, analysis and regulatory support
      • Loading & labeling of containers
      • Provide proper shipping documentation
    • Peace of mind
  • Vacuum Service
    • Remove and dispose ofnon-hazardous waste liquid and solid-liquid mixtures
    • Capabilities to service small & large volume customers
    • Wastewater treatment capabilities in some markets
    • Peace of mind

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

18

Expanding Businesses

  • Antifreeze
    • Completeclosed-loop antifreeze service
      • Remove waste antifreeze
      • Recycle waste via distillation process
      • Createre-manufactured product using high quality inhibitors/additives
    • Offer full antifreeze product line
      • Conventional
      • Extended Life (OAT)
      • GM licensedDex-Cool
      • Heavy Duty Product Line
        • Regular Heavy Duty
        • Heavy Duty Extended Life (NMOAT)
        • Heavy Duty NAPS Free Extended Life (OAT)
    • Market approach
      • Dedicated route sales & service reps in some markets
      • Add-onservice for existing parts cleaning/waste drum service reps in other markets

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

19

Expanding Businesses

(cont.)

  • Field Services
    • Types of services offered
      • Tank cleaning
      • Lab Packs
      • Remediation (small scale)
    • Asset light - Primarily use subcontractors to perform service work
    • Focused on existing HCC customers
  • ESP
    • Offered to potential customers on thelarge-end of our target market
    • Providesole-source environmental program covering all environmental activities at target companies
    • Leverage several services lines simultaneous which drives:
      • Greater average revenue per customer - AND-
      • Improved margins
    • Currently offered in only 20% of HCC branches

HCCI April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

20

Customers and Operations

Customers & Value Proposition

  • Large and highly diversified base
    • Conducted over 305,000 machine service calls in 2018
    • During 2018, top ten Environmental Services customers represented 4.6% of total revenue
  • Focus on small tomedium-sized waste generators
    • Model structured for successful cross- selling of additional services
    • Of the size and scale where internal capabilities not effective or cost efficient
    • Generally less price sensitive than larger customers
    • Services reduce regulatory burden
    • Allow customers to focus on their business

Operations

  • Route-basedeconomic model
    • Route density is a significant profit driver
  • The same HCCI representative provides both sales and service functions for each customer
    • Entrenched relationships with customers
    • Highly incentivized to provide excellent customer service andcross-sell additional products / services
  • Cost efficient branch model
    • Operate a network of 91 branches; 5 hubs located in Indianapolis, Shreveport, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Kansas City
    • Consolidation of administrative and other functions that are not critical to sales / service

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

21

Growth Strategies - Environmental

Services

Same-Branch Sales Growth

Expanded Service

Offerings

  • Adding Branch Sales Managers
  • Obtain new customers in existing markets
  • Cross-sellmultiple services to existing customers
  • Increase route density to further expand operating margins
  • Continue growth through integrated sales and service approach and cross- selling; utilize incentives, such as commission and awards to drive sales
  • All branches offer parts cleaning and containerized waste services
  • Only abouttwo-thirds of branches offer vacuum truck services, presenting significant opportunity for further market penetration
    • Adding Vacuum Sales and Service Representatives in 2019
  • Expanding businesses to be offered in additional branches.
    • Antifreeze Sales & Service Representatives
    • ESP Specialist
    • Field Services Representatives

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

22

Growth Strategies - Environmental

Services (cont'd)

  • Operate from 91 branches servicing 46 states and parts of Canada; Have added 1 new locations so far during 2019
  • Some opportunities for expansion within the Northeastern and Southeastern U.S.
  • Larger opportunities exist in Western U.S. and Eastern Canada.

Geographic Expansion

Additional acquisition opportunities exist

Potential Acquisitions

Tuck-in and Bolt-ons

Leverage our network and relationships

Growth plans don't depend on acquisitions; more than 90% of historic

revenue growth before FCCE acquisition was organic

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

23

Environmental Services Segment Update

Q2 2019

Revenue

Margin

Outlook

  • Growth Rate - 9% from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 or 14.7% excluding a largeone-time revenue project from Q2 2018
  • Same Branch Sales Growth - 9% or 13% excluding a large one- time revenue project
  • Operating margin up by 140 basis points in Q2 2019 (to 27.0%) compared to Q2 2018
  • We expect continued highsingle-digit organic revenue growth in 2019
  • We expect our full year operating margin to improve in 2019 by 150 bps compared to 2018

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

24

Oil Business

25

Oil Business Components

  • Used Oil Collection
    • Volumes affected by seasonality (lower in winter months)
    • Volume loss is expected during periods of reduction ofpay-for-oil (PFO)/increase in charge-for-oil program
    • If collections volumes decrease beyond normal seasonality, used oil collection fleet size is adjusted to maintain route efficiency
    • Growth opportunity - results in increased route efficiency
  • Re-Refining
    • Nameplate capacity of 75 MM gpy; Base oil capacity of 47 MM gpy; Produces primarily Group II base oil
    • Production of top quality lubricant base oil requires hydrotreating, a process practiced at major refineries that adds significant complexity and capital cost
    • Focused on reducing operating costs
  • Product Sales
    • Ourre-refinery has been sold-out since inception
    • Used oil collected far fromre-refinery sold as RFO
    • Longer term opportunities to go downstream and sell blended and packaged lubricants

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

26

Oil Business - Managing The Spreads Are Key

  • The Oil Business is a Spread Business
  • Profitability is dependent on managing the difference between the cost to obtain feedstock and the price at which we sell our oil products
  • As the price of crude oil moves, so does the price of the oil products we sell (typically)
    • Lubricating Base Oil
    • RFO
    • Etc.
  • We are price takers when selling our oil products
  • Managing what we charge or pay for used oil feedstock largely determines our spread
    • We have limited control; markets are very competitive
    • Price for feedstock varies regionally and sometimes even locally
    • Moving frompay-for-oil to charging for oil collection is a slow process

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

27

IMO 2020 Regulation & It's Impact

New

Regulation

Refining Impacts

Base Oil

Used Oil

Collection

  • International Maritime Organization (IMO) lowered the upper limit for sulfur content in marine fuels from 3.5% to 0.5%
  • Effective Date: January 1, 2020
  • As a result, the demand for high sulfur fuel is expected to decrease by 85%
  • The demand for heavier, sour crude which is typically higher is sulfur is expected to decline relative to light, sweet crude which has a lower sulfur content
  • Since many virgin base oil producers use the light, sweet crude to produce Group II base, the cost for their feedstock will increase
  • Higher feedstock cost for virgin refiners should force them to raise their prices
  • Since HCCI and all otherre-refiners are price takers, we should see rising prices (relative to crude) for our Group II base oil
  • Used oil collectors who are not vertically integrated (i.e. nore-refinery) sell their used oil as Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO)
  • High sulfur fuel oil (e.g. No. 6 Oil, etc.) is often used as an index on which Recycled Fuel Oil (RFO) is sold
  • The price for whichnon-vertically integrated used oil collectors will be able to sell their RFO is expected to plummet (relative to the price for crude oil).
  • With a lower selling price for their RFO,non-vertically integrated used oil collectors will then be forced to reduce the price they pay/increase the price they charge generators to collect their used oil.
  • HCCI should expect lower feedstock costs

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

28

Revenue

Re-

refinery

Base Oil

Used Oil

Collection

Oil Business Segment Update

Q2 2019

  • Revenue declined 2.9% compared to Q2 2018
  • Stronger base oil sales volume was offset by significantly lower base oil pricing compared to Q2 2018
  • Generated record production volume of 11.8 MM gallons during Q2 2019
  • Continue to work on improving mechanical integrity. Plan to implement ongoing improvements during routine planned shutdowns in the coming quarters
  • Should provide for more reliable operations in the future
  • Base oil netback decreased $0.30/gal compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.23/gal compared to Q1 2019
  • Base oil prices steady into the beginning of Q3 2019
  • PFO decreased by $0.12/gal during Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018 but increased $0.02/gal compared to Q1 2019
  • Route efficiency was relatively flat compared to Q2 2018

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

29

Financial

30

Financial Highlights & Information

  • Demonstrated strong revenue growth from 2006 to 2018
    • Sales CAGR of 15.38%
  • After new branch developed, target breakeven within 36 months and free cash flow after Year 3
  • Profitability enhancements over time include leveraging SG&A and other fixed costs and implementing price increases
  • First 3 quarters consist of 12 weeks; fourth quarter consists of 16 or 17 weeks

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

31

Long History of Strong Revenue Growth

  • Oil Business(2006-2018) - CAGR 38.61%
  • Environmental Service(2006-2018) - CAGR 11.82%

$16.6 $21.8$30.6$38.8

($ in millions)

$410.2

$366.0

$339.1$350.0$347.6

$283.1 $252.5

$152.9

$89.7$108.1 $98.4$112.1

$73.7

$48.4 $59.2

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015¹ 2016¹

2017

2018

(1) Revenue negatively impacted by dramatic decline in commodity prices

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

32

Average Sales Per Working Day

($ in thousands)

$1,900 $1,800 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 $1,400 $1,300 $1,200 $1,100 $1,000

$900 $800 $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100

$0

Environmental Services

Oil Business

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

33

Appendix

34

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

($ in millions)

FY 2012

FY 2013

FY 2014

FY 2015

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

Net (loss) Income

$

2.3

$

4.6

$

(6.9)

$

1.4

$

6.0

$

28.4

$

15.0

Interest Expense - net

$

0.6

$

0.4

$

0.7

$

1.9

$

2.1

$

1.1

$

1.1

(Benefit of) Provision for Income Taxes

$

1.7

$

3.5

$

(3.5)

$

0.9

$

2.8

$

5.9

$

5.5

Depreciation & Amortization

$

8.1

$

9.5

$

12.9

$

17.2

$

18.0

$

18.0

$

16.2

EBITDA

$

12.7

$

18.0

$

3.2

$

21.4

$

28.9

$

53.4

$

37.7

Non-Cash Compensation

$

1.2

$

1.6

$

1.3

$

1.1

$

1.9

$

3.0

$

4.4

EBITDA + Non-Cash Compensation

$

13.9

$

19.6

$

4.5

$

22.5

$

30.8

$

56.4

$

42.1

Legal Fees

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.5

$

5.6

$

0.7

$

-

Fines & Restitution

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.6

$

-

$

-

Inventory write down

$

-

$

-

$

6.1

$

9.2

$

1.7

$

-

$

-

Severance

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.2

$

1.2

$

0.7

Gain on Sale of Property

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(3.1)

$

-

Gain from Arbitration award and FCC

Settlement

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(8.7)

$

-

Site Closure Costs

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.6

$

1.0

Impairment of Goodwill

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

4.0

$

-

$

-

$

-

Acquisition & Integration Costs

$

-

$

-

$

7.4

$

1.8

$

-

$

-

$

-

Unrealized Acquisition Costs

$

1.1

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Additional Costs due to Unplanned

Re-Refinery Shutdown

$

-

$

-

$

0.3

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

FCCE Stub Period Losses

$

-

$

-

$

5.9

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Adjusted EBITDA

15.0

19.6

24.2

39.0

40.9

47.2

43.8

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

35

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation - Q2 2019

($ in millions)

Q2 2019

Net Income

$

7.2

Interest Expense - Net

$

0.2

Provision from Income Taxes

$

2.2

Depreciation & Amortization

$

4.1

EBITDA

$

13.6

Non-cash Compensation

$

0.8

Site Closure Costs

$

1.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15.9

HCCI Investor Presentation Q2 2019

HC I April 2012 Roadshow Presentation

36

For more information, please contact:

Mark DeVita, CFO

Heritage - Crystal Clean, Inc.

2175 Point Blvd., Suite 375

Elgin, Illinois 60123

  1. 836-5670Mark.DeVita@Crystal-Clean.com

Or visit our company website at: www.crystal-clean.com

37

Disclaimer

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 19:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, IN
03:47pHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q2 2019
PU
07/25HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
07/24HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
07/24Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial R..
GL
07/10Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
GL
07/10HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call
AQ
06/12HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Presentation to Stifel Cross Sector (6/11/19)
PU
06/04Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insig..
GL
05/31HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference (5/23/..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 441 M
EBIT 2019 32,9 M
Net income 2019 22,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 582 M
Chart HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 25,09  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Mark DeVita CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC.9.04%582
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC18.83%23 825
SUEZ13.62%9 019
UMICORE-23.12%7 183
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD10.11%5 888
STERICYCLE18.12%3 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group