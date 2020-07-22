Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc    HCCI

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

07/22/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Second Quarter Summary:

  • Second quarter reported revenues of $79.5 million were down $25.5 million, or 24.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Environmental Services segment reported second quarter revenues of $59.8 million, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Despite the decline in revenue, Environmental Services segment operating margin was positive at 14.0%.
  • Oil Business segment reported second quarter revenues of $19.7 million, a decrease of 43.3%.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $2.7 million, or $0.11 per share.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the second quarter which ended June 13, 2020.

Second Quarter Review

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $79.5 million compared to $105.0 million for the same quarter of 2019, a decrease of 24.3%.

Operating margin fell sharply to 3.5% compared to 21.8% in the second quarter of 2019 mainly due to our drop in revenue. Our second quarter SG&A expense ticked up slightly to $12.2 million, or 15.3% of revenue, compared to $11.8 million, or 11.2% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $2.7 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.1 million in the year earlier quarter. Basic loss per share was $0.11 compared to basic earnings per share of $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company reversed $6.5 million of charges taken in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to a settled class action lawsuit which favorably impacted earnings per share by $0.20. Excluding the settlement charge reversal, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $7.3 million or $0.31 per diluted share. See our reconciliations of net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share below.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "Second quarter revenue and profitability were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related shelter-in-place orders. Fortunately, we have begun to see increases in sales activity in both of our business segments compared to the middle of the second quarter. We believe our second quarter results will represent the bottom of this economic cycle for our business barring the wide-spread return of shelter-in-place orders."

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $59.8 million during the quarter compared to $70.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The 14.8% decrease in revenue was mainly due to COVID-19 related volume declines in most of our product and service lines, partially offset by favorable pricing variances in our parts cleaning, containerized waste, and antifreeze lines of business. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $8.3 million compared to $19.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, and sales of recycled fuel oil. During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Oil Business revenues decreased 43.3% to $19.7 million compared to $34.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and related shelter-in-place orders led to a significant decrease in the demand for finished lubricants which directly impacted demand for our base oil products. Pandemic impacts also led to a significant decline in the generation of used oil which negatively impacted used oil collection and feedstock volumes used in our re-refinery.

Recatto commented, "While the COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges in our oil business segment during the second quarter, we were able to take advantage of the market conditions and move-up a planned extended shutdown of our re-refinery from the fourth quarter of 2020 into the second quarter. This move should allow us to reduce the amount of planned re-refinery downtime during the second half of 2020."

COVID-19 Update

During the second quarter we activated the company's pandemic response plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak-induced downturn in our business and we also implemented the following actions:

  • Salary reductions for all levels of management;
  • Furlough and reduction in force programs;
  • Suspension of all non-essential capital expenditures;
  • A hiring freeze;
  • Launched a COVID-19 cleaning service; and
  • Moved into a material charge position for our used oil collection service.

Recatto commented, "As part of our pandemic response plan we continue to take steps to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and to protect the safety of our employees and customers. I have been impressed with the dedication of our team which has continued to serve our customers during the pandemic in the same excellent manner as they did prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the second quarter we were able to generate positive cash flow from operations and maintain our strong balance sheet and net-cash position. We expect this will position us to take advantage of some of the opportunities that we believe will be in front of us once we emerge from this challenging time."

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current management expectations. Generally, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on our business and operations, future financial and operating results, future disclosures of historical financial and operating results, general economic conditions and downturns in the business cycles of automotive repair shops, industrial manufacturing businesses and small businesses in general; increased solvent, fuel and energy costs and volatility in the price of crude oil, the selling price of lubricating base oil, solvent, fuel, energy, and commodity costs; our ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire; our ability to enforce our rights under the FCC Environmental purchase agreement; our ability to pay our debt when due and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully operate our used oil re-refinery and to cost effectively collect or purchase used oil or generate operating results; increased market supply or decreased demand for base oil; further consolidation and/or declines in the United States automotive repair and manufacturing industries; the impact of extensive environmental, health and safety and employment laws and regulations on our business; legislative or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affecting our business; competition in the industrial and hazardous waste services industries and from other used oil processing facilities including other re-refineries; claims and involuntary shutdowns relating to our handling of hazardous substances; the value of our used solvents and oil inventory, which may fluctuate significantly; our dependency on key employees; our level of indebtedness, which could affect our ability to fulfill our obligations, impede the implementation of our strategy, and expose us to interest rate risk; our ability to effectively manage our extended network of branch locations; the control of The Heritage Group over the Company; and the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise them or provide reasons why actual results may differ. The information in this release should be read in light of such risks and in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included elsewhere in this release.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 89 branches serving approximately 92,000 customer locations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a brief presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate in the call by dialing (720) 545-0014.

The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 13,
2020

 

December 28,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

50,782

 

 

$

60,694

 

Accounts receivable - net

 

47,101

 

 

55,586

 

Inventory - net

 

25,622

 

 

29,373

 

Other current assets

 

6,355

 

 

7,104

 

Total current assets

 

129,860

 

 

152,757

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

159,102

 

 

154,911

 

Right of use assets

 

83,975

 

 

89,525

 

Equipment at customers - net

 

24,007

 

 

24,232

 

Software and intangible assets - net

 

18,338

 

 

16,892

 

Goodwill

 

37,510

 

 

32,997

 

Total assets

 

$

452,792

 

 

$

471,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

31,607

 

 

$

38,058

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

21,909

 

 

20,407

 

Contract liabilities - net

 

2,153

 

 

2,252

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits

 

5,737

 

 

6,771

 

Taxes payable

 

8,610

 

 

6,538

 

Other current liabilities

 

5,515

 

 

16,418

 

Total current liabilities

 

75,531

 

 

90,444

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

63,215

 

 

68,734

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

29,487

 

 

29,348

 

Deferred income taxes

 

18,519

 

 

17,157

 

Total liabilities

 

$

186,752

 

 

$

205,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,269,462 and 23,191,498 shares issued and outstanding at June 13, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively

 

$

233

 

 

$

232

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

198,992

 

 

200,583

 

Retained earnings

 

66,815

 

 

64,182

 

Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

266,040

 

 

264,997

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

634

 

Total equity

 

266,040

 

 

265,631

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

452,792

 

 

$

471,314

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended,

 

First Half Ended,

 

 

June 13,
2020

 

June 15,
2019

 

June 13,
2020

 

June 15,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

52,247

 

 

$

57,936

 

 

$

116,004

 

 

$

114,309

 

Product revenues

 

21,863

 

 

41,302

 

 

59,584

 

 

77,160

 

Rental income

 

5,408

 

 

5,762

 

 

11,194

 

 

9,304

 

Total revenues

 

$

79,518

 

 

$

105,000

 

 

$

186,782

 

 

$

200,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

$

72,293

 

 

$

78,849

 

 

$

155,543

 

 

$

161,332

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

11,134

 

 

11,042

 

 

22,656

 

 

23,438

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,455

 

 

4,061

 

 

10,723

 

 

8,196

 

Other (income) expense - net

 

(6,796)

 

 

1,514

 

 

(6,525)

 

 

1,457

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(2,568)

 

 

9,534

 

 

4,385

 

 

6,350

 

Interest expense – net

 

344

 

 

219

 

 

558

 

 

449

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(2,912)

 

 

9,315

 

 

3,827

 

 

5,901

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(254)

 

 

2,151

 

 

1,194

 

 

1,165

 

Net (loss) income

 

(2,658)

 

 

7,164

 

 

2,633

 

 

4,736

 

Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

192

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders

 

$

(2,658)

 

 

$

7,056

 

 

$

2,633

 

 

$

4,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share: basic

 

$

(0.11)

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.20

 

Net (loss) income per share: diluted

 

$

(0.11)

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic

 

23,260

 

 

23,137

 

 

23,249

 

 

23,127

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted

 

23,260

 

 

23,368

 

 

23,434

 

 

23,366

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended,

June 13, 2020

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

46,097

 

$

6,150

 

 

$

 

 

$

52,247

 

Product revenues

 

 

8,295

 

 

13,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,863

 

Rental income

 

 

5,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,408

 

Total revenues

 

$

59,800

 

$

19,718

 

 

$

 

 

$

79,518

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

49,104

 

 

23,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,293

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,348

 

 

2,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,430

 

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

8,348

 

$

(5,553

)

 

$

 

 

$

2,795

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,134

 

 

 

11,134

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,025

 

 

 

1,025

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,159

 

 

$

12,159

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,796

)

 

 

(6,796

)

Operating loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,568

)

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

344

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(2,912

)

Second Quarter Ended,

June 15, 2019

(thousands)

 

Environmental
Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

54,332

 

$

3,604

 

$

 

$

57,936

Product revenues

 

 

10,178

 

 

31,124

 

 

 

 

41,302

Rental income

 

 

5,686

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

5,762

Total revenues

 

$

70,196

 

$

34,804

 

$

 

$

105,000

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

49,374

 

 

29,475

 

 

 

 

78,849

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,872

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

 

3,308

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

18,950

 

$

3,893

 

$

 

$

22,843

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,042

 

 

11,042

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

753

 

 

753

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,795

 

$

11,795

Other expense - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,514

 

 

1,514

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,534

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

219

 

 

219

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,315

First Half Ended,

 

June 13, 2020

 

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

107,056

 

$

8,948

 

 

$

 

 

$

116,004

 

 

Product revenues

 

 

19,023

 

 

40,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,584

 

 

Rental income

 

 

11,173

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,194

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

137,252

 

$

49,530

 

 

$

 

 

$

186,782

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

105,508

 

 

50,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

155,543

 

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,618

 

 

4,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,754

 

 

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

27,126

 

$

(4,641

)

 

$

 

 

$

22,485

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,656

 

 

 

22,656

 

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,969

 

 

 

1,969

 

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,625

 

 

$

24,625

 

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,525

)

 

 

(6,525

)

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,385

 

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

558

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,827

 

 

First Half Ended,

June 15, 2019

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

107,207

 

$

7,102

 

 

$

 

$

114,309

Product revenues

 

 

20,315

 

 

56,845

 

 

 

 

 

77,160

Rental income

 

 

9,171

 

 

133

 

 

 

 

 

9,304

Total revenues

 

$

136,693

 

$

64,080

 

 

$

 

$

200,773

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

99,538

 

 

61,794

 

 

 

 

 

161,332

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,508

 

 

2,868

 

 

 

 

 

6,376

Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

33,647

 

$

(582

)

 

$

 

$

33,065

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,438

 

 

23,438

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

1,820

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,258

 

$

25,258

Other expense - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,457

 

 

1,457

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,350

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

449

 

 

449

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,901

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of our Net (Loss) Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Ended,

First Half Ended,

(thousands)

June 13, 2020

June 15, 2019

June 13, 2020

June 15, 2019

Net (loss) income

$

(2,658

)

$

7,164

$

2,633

 

$

4,736

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – net

 

344

 

 

219

 

558

 

 

449

 

 

 

 

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(254

)

 

2,151

 

1,194

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,455

 

 

4,061

 

10,723

 

 

8,196

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (a)

$

2,887

 

$

13,595

$

15,108

 

$

14,546

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation (b)

 

552

 

 

833

 

1,621

 

 

1,721

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related costs(c)

 

327

 

 

 

369

 

 

656

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d)

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

 

 

Reversal of settlement provision in excess of payout(e)

 

(6,502

)

 

 

(6,502

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard(f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,202

 

 

 

 

 

Implementation costs of ASC 842(g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (h)

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (i)

$

(2,736

)

$

15,938

$

10,734

 

$

20,990

(a)

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net (loss) income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

 

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

 

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

 

EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and

 

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

 

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.

 

 

(b)

Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A.

 

 

(c)

Costs associated with severance and other employee separations.

 

 

(d)

Costs mainly associated with the closure of the Company's facility located in Wilmington, Delaware.

 

 

(e)

Reversal of a portion of the provision for a class action settlement originally charged against income in the fourth quarter of 2019.

 

 

(f)

Revenue deferred during the first quarter from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard.

 

 

(g)

One-time cost associated with the implementation of ASC 842.

 

 

(h)

Costs and asset write-offs mainly associated with the closure of our former hub location in Indianapolis, IN.

 

 

(i)

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Reconciliation of our Net (Loss) Income and Net Income (Loss) Per Share Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to our Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Income Per Share

 

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per share provides investors and management useful information about the income impact from certain non-routine items for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

 

Second Quarter Ended,

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 13, 2020

June 15, 2019

 

 

 

GAAP net (loss) income

$

(2,658

)

$

7,164

 

 

 

 

Reversal of settlement provision in excess of payout

 

(6,502

)

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

 

Net tax effect of items above

 

1,859

 

 

(355

)

 

 

 

Adjusted net (loss) income

$

(7,301

)

$

8,319

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.11

)

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

Reversal of settlement provision in excess of payout per share

 

(0.28

)

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures per share

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

Net tax effect per share of items above

 

0.08

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share

$

(0.31

)

$

0.35

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 374 M - -
Net income 2020 2,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 129x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 357
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Tom Hillstrom Vice President-Operations
Mark DeVita Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC-49.44%369
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.10.78%26 433
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.47%8 033
SUEZ SA-22.21%7 537
PENNON GROUP PLC5.71%5 804
STERICYCLE-5.88%5 491
