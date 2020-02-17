Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc    HCCI

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC

(HCCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:01pm EST

ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full fiscal year, which ended December 28, 2019, after the market close on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results.

Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate in the call by dialing (720) 545-0014.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, as well as field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Contact:
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.
Mark DeVita, Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670
http://www.crystal-clean.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, IN
05:01pHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Confere..
GL
01/07Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Con..
GL
2019HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy
PU
2019HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q3 2019
PU
2019HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference..
AQ
2019HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : HCCI Investor Presentation- Q3 2019
PU
2019HERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
2019HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
2019HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 440 M
EBIT 2019 26,7 M
Net income 2019 18,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 653 M
Chart HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC
Duration : Period :
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,00  $
Last Close Price 28,17  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian J. Recatto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred M. Fehsenfeld Chairman
Tom Hillstrom Vice President-Operations
Mark DeVita CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Craig Rose Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, INC-10.20%653
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.14.34%27 374
UMICORE3.76%11 745
SUEZ11.23%10 162
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED13.11%8 946
PENNON GROUP PLC14.49%6 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group