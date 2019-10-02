Log in
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

10/02/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which ended September 7, 2019, after the market close on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results.

Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate in the call by dialing (720) 545-0014.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, as well as field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms, as well as small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses. Through our used oil re-refining program, we recycle used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program we recycle spent antifreeze and produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Contact:
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.
Mark DeVita, Chief Financial Officer (847) 836-5670
http://www.crystal-clean.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
