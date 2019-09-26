Heritage Financial : Bank welcomes Steve Gahler as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank, subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (NASDAQ: HFWA), is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Gahler as the executive vice president, chief marketing officer in Seattle, WA. He will be serving the entire footprint of Heritage Bank.

Gahler joins Heritage with over 23 years of marketing experience and has held leadership positions at a number of companies located in Seattle. Gahler has earned a strong reputation as an expert in the marketing industry, with executive leadership skills and knowledge in digital and traditional media, marketing, technology, advertising, and business development.

He will mainly be responsible for overseeing the marketing plan to support Heritage's brand, community relationships, business development and overall growth.

Gahler has been active in the community and served on numerous boards, including the Board of Commissioners of the Seattle Sports Commission, as President of the Seattle Keiretsu Forum Northwest, an Angel & PE Investment Group, and as a board member of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. He is also a member of the Washington Technology Industry Association. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Minnesota.

He will be located at our Seattle office at 1420 5th Avenue, Suite 3600, Seattle, WA 98101. He can be contacted by phone at (206) 204-4049 or email at Steve.Gahler@HeritageBankNW.com.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 62 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

