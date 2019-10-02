Log in
Heritage Financial : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/02/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 24, 2019 before the market opens.  The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). 

To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below:

Live Conference Call

(800) 230-1059



Replay of Conference Call

(800) 475-6701


Access Code 472935

The conference call will be recorded and will be available approximately two hours after the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending November 7, 2019.  Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.

About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 62 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA".  More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-300929914.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
