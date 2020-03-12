Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Heritage Financial Corporation    HFWA

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HFWA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Financial : Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation  ("Company") (Nasdaq: HFWA), announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding shares or approximately 1.8 million shares. The number, timing and price of shares repurchased will depend on business and market conditions, and other factors, including opportunities to deploy the Company's capital. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time.

The new stock repurchase program follows the previous stock repurchase program approved in 2014, which allowed for the buyback of approximately 1.5 million shares. Under the previous program, 1,512,600 shares were repurchased. 

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had consolidated total assets of $5.6 billion and shareholder's equity of $809.3 million with tangible common equity to tangible assets at 10.4%.

About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 62 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-authorizes-new-stock-repurchase-program-301022663.html

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORA
05:31pHERITAGE FINANCIAL : Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program
PR
02/28HERITAGE FINANCIAL : WA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/05HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP /WA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
01/23HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP /WA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
01/23HERITAGE FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23HERITAGE FINANCIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter And Annual 2019 Results And Declar..
PR
01/02HERITAGE FINANCIAL : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
2019HERITAGE FINANCIAL : WA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
2019HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group