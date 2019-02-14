Heritage Global : Zetabid Announces Public Real-Estate Auction of Large Office Building Fully Leased by Bechtel in Washington State

Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services, a division of Heritage
Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP),
today announced the sale at public auction of a fully leased 62,375
square foot office building located in southeastern Washington. The
large office building is wholly occupied by Bechtel
National, Inc., a leading global engineering, construction, and
project management company.
The online sealed bid auction is scheduled to take place late February
2019 and all bids must be submitted online at www.zetabid.com.
Potential buyers may review the property details and financial
information on Zetabid’s website.
“This large office building represents an outstanding investment
opportunity to acquire a fully leased and ideally located property
within the boundaries of the Tri-Cities Research District. Occupied by Bechtel
for over twenty years, the office building serves as the primary
location for the company’s off-site engineering team who are one of the
leading government contractors for the Hanford
nuclear complex cleanup in Washington, a project which is expected
to continue for another 50 years,” says Michael Davin, Managing Director
of Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services.
As a single tenant 100% leased investment opportunity, buyers can enjoy
a high rate of return and a strong credit tenant with a long term need
for the building. Minimum bid amount is set at $8,999,000. Property
listed by Bruce Peart of Kidder Mathews. Broker cooperation is welcomed.
For more information, please visit www.zetabid.com.
About Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services (www.zetabid.com)
Zetabid (Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services is a division of Heritage
Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP), conducts real estate auctions
of commercial real estate. Zetabid principals have sold a billion
dollars’ worth of real estate including over 3,000 homes, numerous
office, industrial, retail, multi-family and resort properties. Zetabid
was initially founded by the Tribune Company (Los Angeles Times Media
Group), DoveBid and CataList Homes.
