Heritage Global : Zetabid Announces Public Real-Estate Auction of Large Office Building Fully Leased by Bechtel in Washington State

Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services, a division of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP), today announced the sale at public auction of a fully leased 62,375 square foot office building located in southeastern Washington. The large office building is wholly occupied by Bechtel National, Inc., a leading global engineering, construction, and project management company.

The online sealed bid auction is scheduled to take place late February 2019 and all bids must be submitted online at www.zetabid.com. Potential buyers may review the property details and financial information on Zetabid’s website.

“This large office building represents an outstanding investment opportunity to acquire a fully leased and ideally located property within the boundaries of the Tri-Cities Research District. Occupied by Bechtel for over twenty years, the office building serves as the primary location for the company’s off-site engineering team who are one of the leading government contractors for the Hanford nuclear complex cleanup in Washington, a project which is expected to continue for another 50 years,” says Michael Davin, Managing Director of Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services.

As a single tenant 100% leased investment opportunity, buyers can enjoy a high rate of return and a strong credit tenant with a long term need for the building. Minimum bid amount is set at $8,999,000. Property listed by Bruce Peart of Kidder Mathews. Broker cooperation is welcomed. For more information, please visit www.zetabid.com.

Zetabid (Heritage Zetabid Realty & Auction Services is a division of Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP), conducts real estate auctions of commercial real estate. Zetabid principals have sold a billion dollars’ worth of real estate including over 3,000 homes, numerous office, industrial, retail, multi-family and resort properties. Zetabid was initially founded by the Tribune Company (Los Angeles Times Media Group), DoveBid and CataList Homes.

