Heritage Insurance : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
02/25/2019 | 04:41pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc)

The declaration and payment of any future dividend will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations and contractual restrictions.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein, including the expected payment, record date and payment date of the dividend. Other than as required by the U.S. federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email:  asoleimani@heritagepci.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-insurance-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300801585.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
