HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRTG)
Heritage Insurance : Sets First Quarter 2020 Earnings Dates

04/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2020, followed by an 8:30 am ET conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Conference Call Details:

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657
Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-sets-first-quarter-2020-earnings-dates-301045995.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


