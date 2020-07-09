Log in
Heritage Insurance : Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Dates

07/09/2020

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 3, 2020, followed by an 8:30 am ET conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $950 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-sets-second-quarter-2020-earnings-dates-301091127.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
