Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRTG)
Heritage Insurance : to Participate in JMP Securities Virtual Insurance Forum on May 14th

05/12/2020 | 03:42pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the JMP Securities Virtual Insurance Forum on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $950 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President 
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-to-participate-in-jmp-securities-virtual-insurance-forum-on-may-14th-301058019.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
