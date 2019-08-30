Log in
Heritage Insurance : to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th

08/30/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5th in New York, NY. Heritage's investor presentation can be accessed here.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc)

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-to-participate-in-kbw-insurance-conference-on-september-5th-300909866.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
