Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.    HRTG

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heritage Insurance : to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on December 11th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:38pm EST

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will present at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 12:40 pm PT in Los Angeles, CA. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via the investor relations section of Heritage's website: investors.heritagepci.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc)

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $900 million of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

HRTG Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-main-event-on-december-11th-300965684.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDING
02:38pHERITAGE INSURANCE : to Present at the LD Micro Main Event on December 11th
PR
11/15HERITAGE INSURANCE : to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on No..
PR
11/06HERITAGE INSURANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/31HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/31HERITAGE INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31HERITAGE INSURANCE : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
10/31HERITAGE INSURANCE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/11HERITAGE INSURANCE : Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call Dates
PR
09/09HERITAGE INSURANCE : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference..
PR
08/30HERITAGE INSURANCE : to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group