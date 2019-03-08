Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Herman Miller, Inc.    MLHR

HERMAN MILLER, INC.

(MLHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Herman Miller : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 04:06pm EST

ZEELAND, Mich., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announces the following upcoming investor events:

Herman Miller Logo (PRNewsFoto/Herman Miller, Inc.)

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The company will host its third quarter fiscal 2019 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. An archived copy will be available on Herman Miller's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (conference ID: 4572907).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after the market closes. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.

Herman Miller Investor Event

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Herman Miller will host an Investor Event at its New York flagship showroom. Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and key members of Herman Miller's leadership team will host a series of presentations during the morning event.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Herman Miller Investor Relations at investor@hermanmiller.com.  

About Herman Miller, Inc.
Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Headquartered in West Michigan, the 114-year-old company has relied on innovative design to solve problems wherever people work, live, learn, and heal. With recognizable designs as part of museum collections worldwide, Herman Miller is a past recipient of the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper Hewitt National Design Award and has been ranked number one on Contract Magazine's list of "Brands that Inspire" for four straight years. Known and respected for its leadership in corporate social responsibility, Herman Miller has earned numerous global sustainability and inclusivity awards including the Human Rights Foundation's top rating in its Corporate Equality Index 11 years in a row. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $2.38 billion in revenue and employed nearly 8,000 people worldwide. Herman Miller trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol MLHR.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-announces-upcoming-investor-events-300809370.html

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMAN MILLER, INC.
04:06pHERMAN MILLER : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
PR
02/28HERMAN MILLER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20HERMAN MILLER : Appoints Three Visionary Leaders to Support Acceleration of Glob..
PU
02/19MILLER HERMAN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17MILLER HERMAN INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/16HERMAN MILLER : Appoints Digital And Consumer Leader To Board Of Directors
PR
01/16MILLER HERMAN INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/15DESIGN WITHIN REACH : Opens New Outlet Store in Florida's Treasure Coast
PR
01/09MILLER HERMAN INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2018HERMAN MILLER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.