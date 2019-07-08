Herman Miller : Cosm, Designed by Studio 7.5 for Herman Miller, Takes Home Red Dot's Best of the Best Product Design Award in the “Office Chairs” Category

Herman Miller introduced Cosm, designed by Studio 7.5, in Milan coinciding with Salone Del Mobile, April 2018. The chair officially hit the market in fall of 2018. Over the last year, the market response for this revolutionary chair has been impeccable.

Today, Cosm chairs have been sold to more than 1,700 companies in 90 countries around the world-including more than 4,200 chairs to direct consumers in North America alone.

On July 8, 2019, Cosm received the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best Product Design Award-the competition's top distinction in the 'Office Chairs' category-for its innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, symbolic and emotional content, product periphery, self-explanatory quality, and ecological compatibility. These criterium are used throughout the Red Dot's search for 'good design and innovation.'

Prior to the announcement from Red Dot, many industry organizations recognized Cosm for its revolutionary design with awards and certifications including:

#MetropolisLikes Award - NeoCon 2018

Best of NeoCon Gold - NeoCon 2018

Interior Design HiP Award - NeoCon 2018

Cradle2Cradle Silver Certification - 2018

Fast Company Innovation by Design Award - Fast Co Innovation by Design 2018

Dezeen Workplace Design Award Shortlist - 2018

Orgatec Innovation Award - Orgatec 2018

New York DRIVENxDESIGN Gold Award - 2018

To learn more about Cosm, visit: www.hermanmiller.com/cosm

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into three distinct disciplines: Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us