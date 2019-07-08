Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Herman Miller, Inc.    MLHR

HERMAN MILLER, INC.

(MLHR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Herman Miller : Cosm, Designed by Studio 7.5 for Herman Miller, Takes Home Red Dot's Best of the Best Product Design Award in the “Office Chairs” Category

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Herman Miller introduced Cosm, designed by Studio 7.5, in Milan coinciding with Salone Del Mobile, April 2018. The chair officially hit the market in fall of 2018. Over the last year, the market response for this revolutionary chair has been impeccable.

Today, Cosm chairs have been sold to more than 1,700 companies in 90 countries around the world-including more than 4,200 chairs to direct consumers in North America alone.

On July 8, 2019, Cosm received the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best Product Design Award-the competition's top distinction in the 'Office Chairs' category-for its innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics, durability, symbolic and emotional content, product periphery, self-explanatory quality, and ecological compatibility. These criterium are used throughout the Red Dot's search for 'good design and innovation.'

Prior to the announcement from Red Dot, many industry organizations recognized Cosm for its revolutionary design with awards and certifications including:

  • #MetropolisLikes Award - NeoCon 2018
  • Best of NeoCon Gold - NeoCon 2018
  • Interior Design HiP Award - NeoCon 2018
  • Cradle2Cradle Silver Certification - 2018
  • Fast Company Innovation by Design Award - Fast Co Innovation by Design 2018
  • Dezeen Workplace Design Award Shortlist - 2018
  • Orgatec Innovation Award - Orgatec 2018
  • New York DRIVENxDESIGN Gold Award - 2018

To learn more about Cosm, visit: www.hermanmiller.com/cosm

About the Red Dot Design Award
In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into three distinct disciplines: Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

About Herman Miller
Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us

Disclaimer

Herman Miller Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMAN MILLER, INC.
12:08pHERMAN MILLER : Cosm, Designed by Studio 7.5 for Herman Miller, Takes Home Red D..
PU
06/26HERMAN MILLER : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PU
06/26HERMAN MILLER : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/26MILLER HERMAN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
06/21HERMAN MILLER, INC. : annual earnings release
06/19MILLER HERMAN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10HERMAN MILLER : Geiger Introduces the Taconic Collection by Joseph White at NeoC..
PU
06/10HERMAN MILLER : At Neocon, Herman Miller Group presents All Together Now, an exh..
PU
06/10HERMAN MILLER : Geiger Introduces Geiger One Casegoods At NeoCon 2019
PU
06/10HERMAN MILLER : Geiger Expands Crosshatch Seating Family by EOOS with Crosshatch..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 693 M
EBIT 2020 254 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 0,30 M
Yield 2020 1,87%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 2 628 M
Chart HERMAN MILLER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Herman Miller, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMAN MILLER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,5  $
Last Close Price 44,7  $
Spread / Highest target 7,41%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Volkema Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey M. Stutz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Doug Dewitt French Independent Director
Mary Vermeer Andringa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMAN MILLER, INC.47.74%2 628
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC41.88%5 728
MSA SAFETY INC10.63%4 035
BIC-21.99%3 508
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD6.24%2 504
STEELCASE INC.16.39%2 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About