LVMH and Kering both fell by around 2 percent, while Hermes' shares declined by 1.3 percent.

Data on Monday showed that China's exports unexpectedly fell by their most in two years in December, while imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand.

