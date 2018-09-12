Log in
News

Hermes International : 1st Half Net Profit Rose on Back of Sales Growth

09/12/2018 | 08:35am CEST

By Cristina Roca

Hermes International SCA (RMS.FR) said Wednesday that its profit rose by double digits in the first half thanks to sales growth in all geographical areas.

Hermes, which is best known for its leather bags, said net profit climbed 17% to 708 million euros ($820.9 million).

As previously reported, revenue rose 5.2% to EUR2.85 billion in the first half. This represents 11% growth on a constant-currency basis, the French luxury-goods company said.

Revenue increased in all geographical areas, Hermes said, with growth driven by sales in Asia excluding Japan and strong momentum from continental China.

Hermes's jewelry and home goods division and its ready-to-wear division were the fastest-growing in the half, posting sales rises of 17% and 10% respectively, as the company previously reported.

Operating margin was 34.5% of sales, confirming the company's earlier forecast that operating profitability at the end of June should be close to its 34.3% "record level" in the first half of 2017 thanks to strong growth and foreign-exchange tailwinds.

Hermes confirmed its medium-term outlook of revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

