HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
03/20 03:31:28 am
601 EUR   +1.83%
03:35a HERMES INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
03:17a HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Bag maker Hermes sees no changes to sales trend as profits rise
RE
03:01a HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Results
GL
Hermes International : Bag maker Hermes sees no changes to sales trend as profits rise

03/20/2019 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A couple walk with Hermes shopping bags as they leave a Hermes store in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Handbag maker Hermes, one of the luxury brands still riding high on strong demand from Asian clients, said on Wednesday it had not observed any change in sales trends so far this year.

"There is no trend change at this stage," Chief Executive Axel Dumas told journalists after posting full year results, adding that Hermes "remained cautious" for 2019 but was confident about its prospects.

The French label, known for its squared silk scarves and Birkin handbags that sell for more than $10,000, posted a 15 percent rise in net profit for 2018, to 1.4 billion euros (1.20 billion pounds).

Its operating income rose 6 percent to 2 billion euros, with margins reaching 34.3 percent of its sales in 2018, a slight dip from the record reached a year earlier, although it remains one of the highest in the industry.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 962 M
EBIT 2018 2 037 M
Net income 2018 1 363 M
Finance 2018 3 304 M
Yield 2018 0,80%
P/E ratio 2018 45,28
P/E ratio 2019 42,00
EV / Sales 2018 9,90x
EV / Sales 2019 8,90x
Capitalization 62 307 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 522 €
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL21.74%70 704
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.05%181 805
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT14.57%37 697
VF CORPORATION21.26%34 046
HENNES & MAURITZ9.11%21 756
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD20.54%20 918
