Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hermes International : Cuts Dividends, Pledges to Keep Salary Levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:47am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Hermes International SCA cut its dividends and said it would maintain the basic salary of its 15,500 employees world-wide without additional support provided by governments.

The French luxury-goods company said Monday that it wants to cut dividend to 4.55 euros a share ($5.03) from EUR5, thus keeping the dividend flat compared with last year.

The pay of its executive chairmen will also remain at last year's level.

The company will donate EUR20 million to public hospitals in the Paris region, which comes on top of other support offered amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
01:47aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Cuts Dividends, Pledges to Keep Salary Levels
DJ
03/17HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Closes Bulk of Production Sites Until March 30 Due to Pan..
DJ
03/03HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/28HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Press release 2020 on the compensation of executive chair..
GL
02/27H&M sees no big delays in supply yet due to virus outbreak
RE
02/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Salesforce’s CEO resigns, Walt Disney’s Robert Iger..
02/26HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Birkin bag maker Hermes reopens China stores but business..
RE
02/26HERMES INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Profit, Revenue Rose on Growth in All Regions
DJ
02/26HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Results
GL
02/21HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 965 M
EBIT 2020 2 245 M
Net income 2020 1 527 M
Finance 2020 4 711 M
Yield 2020 0,93%
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
EV / Sales2020 8,90x
EV / Sales2021 7,78x
Capitalization 66 672 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 622,81  €
Last Close Price 639,80  €
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-3.96%73 557
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-15.50%194 482
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-26.79%47 911
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-30.45%30 672
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-16.29%25 244
VF CORPORATION-40.05%23 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group