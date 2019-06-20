Hermes International : Hermès announces the creation of 130 employment opportunities in Saint-Junien, Limousin (France)

PARIS, 20THJUNE 2019

HERMÈS ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF 130 EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN

SAINT-JUNIEN, LIMOUSIN (FRANCE)

At the beginning of 2022, the leather and glove workshop of Saint-Junien will move to an entirely refurbished industrial lot near the border of Vienna. The site's neighbouring building, encompassing a surface of 5000 m2, will welcome 260 artisans, leather good and glove makers to support the growth in sales of leather goods within the house.

Acquired in 1998 by Hermès, the leather glove workshop in Saint-Junien was inaugurated in June 2017 on a renovated former wool processing plant of 1500 m2. Today, 130 artisans work in the fabrication of gloves and small leather goods. Their know-how enriches the original practice of glove making.

With the creation of these future employment opportunities, the Parisian saddler affirms its activity in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. Hermès strengthens its artisanal hub in the southwest of France which currently counts approximately 630 artisans over three production sites: the Maroquinerie nontronnaise(in Nontron, Dordogne), the Maroquinerie de la Tardoire(in Montbron, Charente) and the ganterie maroquinerie deSaint-Junien(in Limousin).

As of the 31th of December 2018, Hermès employed more than 14,000 people worldwide, including 8,800 in France. The saddlers and leather workers manufacture leather saddles and riding equipment, bags, luggage and small leather goods in Hermès' 16 manufacturing sites, all of which are located in France.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of a savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the essential element of production in France through its 42 workshops and to developing its network of 310 stores in over 49 countries. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.