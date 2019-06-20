Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hermes International : Hermès announces the creation of 130 employment opportunities in Saint-Junien, Limousin (France)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:18am EDT

PARIS, 20THJUNE 2019

HERMÈS ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF 130 EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN

SAINT-JUNIEN, LIMOUSIN (FRANCE)

At the beginning of 2022, the leather and glove workshop of Saint-Junien will move to an entirely refurbished industrial lot near the border of Vienna. The site's neighbouring building, encompassing a surface of 5000 m2, will welcome 260 artisans, leather good and glove makers to support the growth in sales of leather goods within the house.

Acquired in 1998 by Hermès, the leather glove workshop in Saint-Junien was inaugurated in June 2017 on a renovated former wool processing plant of 1500 m2. Today, 130 artisans work in the fabrication of gloves and small leather goods. Their know-how enriches the original practice of glove making.

With the creation of these future employment opportunities, the Parisian saddler affirms its activity in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. Hermès strengthens its artisanal hub in the southwest of France which currently counts approximately 630 artisans over three production sites: the Maroquinerie nontronnaise(in Nontron, Dordogne), the Maroquinerie de la Tardoire(in Montbron, Charente) and the ganterie maroquinerie deSaint-Junien(in Limousin).

As of the 31th of December 2018, Hermès employed more than 14,000 people worldwide, including 8,800 in France. The saddlers and leather workers manufacture leather saddles and riding equipment, bags, luggage and small leather goods in Hermès' 16 manufacturing sites, all of which are located in France.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of a savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the essential element of production in France through its 42 workshops and to developing its network of 310 stores in over 49 countries. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 14:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
10:18aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès announces the creation of 130 employment opportuni..
PU
06/17Fashion house Chanel parades its independence as profits rise
RE
06/13U.S. retailers' halting outlook reveals scale of tariff fear
RE
06/12HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès reopens its store in Puerto Banús, Marbella
PU
06/11THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Amazon, Google, Merck, Airbus
06/11HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Metamorphosis of the Hermès store on Stoleshnikov lane, M..
PU
06/07HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22HERMES INTERNATIONAL : The Holding Textile Hermès expands its site in Pierre-Bén..
PU
05/17HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès inaugurates a regional training hub in Fitilieu
PU
04/25HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Bags Double-Digit Growth in 1Q
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 627 M
EBIT 2019 2 247 M
Net income 2019 1 504 M
Finance 2019 4 279 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 43,51
P/E ratio 2020 39,76
EV / Sales 2019 9,37x
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Capitalization 66 382 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 573 €
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL29.70%70 990
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE41.75%193 531
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT29.59%38 956
VF CORPORATION23.84%32 947
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.62%21 347
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD16.15%17 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About