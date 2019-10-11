Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hermes International : Hermès opens its very first store in Warsaw, Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:16am EDT

Paris, 11thOctober 2019

HERMÈS OPENS ITS VERY FIRST STORE IN WARSAW, POLAND, A NEW

COUNTRY FOR THE HOUSE

Hermès is delighted to announce the opening of its first store in Poland, in the dynamic cultural city of Warsaw on 28thNovember 2019. Settling on the edge of the historic city centre, Hermès will be taking up residence on the ground floor of the emblematic Europejski Hotel. The inauguration will mark a new chapter in the history of the Parisian house, affirming its presence in Central Europe. The new address will allow Polish customers and international visitors to discover the abundant variety of Hermès métiers and savoir-faire.

Following meticulous renovation, the building has been restored to its full splendour. Punctuated by columns, alcoves and mouldings, the listed structure of the ground floor of the Europejski hotel has been carefully preserved by Parisian architecture agency RDAI to welcome the new store.

Upon entering, visitors discover a central nave where they are greeted by a brushed-metal Hermès ex-libris, a horse and carriage and its groom, inlaid into the chequered marble floor. Display units and rails in cherrywood soften the 216m2space's precise lines, large rugs in gentle tones brighten up and energise bustling areas, and taut textiles in coloured metal mesh delicately filter the light. It is in this elegant setting that women's silk, fragrances and fashion accessories are displayed, followed by the equestrian collections and leather goods, delimited by two tall wooden structures in straight lines. Men's ready-to-wear and silk occupy one end of a transept, watches and jewellery the other. Further on, a space dedicated to the women's universe offers a more intimate atmosphere. The ceiling and walls form an organic continuum that has been sculpted into curves and pierced with openings to serve as entrances, let in light, and offer a subtle interplay of shadows. It is a timeless boudoir, where visitors can delight in the women's ready-to-wear and shoe collections. A joyous conversation between heritage and modernity inform this new architecture, giving voice to creation, know-how and French craftsmanship through the diversity of the collections and exceptional materials.

Since its creation, Hermès has maintained lasting ties with Poland, a nation with an established equestrian culture. With the opening of the Warsaw store, Hermès gives new energy to an enduring relationship and reinforces its attachment to Europe. This new store in Hermès' 47thhome country expresses the house's desire to surprise, to reward loyal Polish customers throughout the world, and to enchant new ones with the discovery of the house through beautiful materials and objects of quality.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of a savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the essential element of production in France through its 42 workshops and to developing its network of 310 stores in over 49 countries. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

Hermès Warsaw Krakowskie Przedmieście13,00-071Warsaw, Poland Monday to Saturday: 10am - 6pm

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
09:16aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès opens its very first store in Warsaw, Poland
PU
10/10LVMH eases luxury sector fears of major Hong Kong hit
RE
10/10LVMH eases luxury sector fears of major Hong Kong hit
RE
10/10HERMÈS CARRÉ CLUB : Not so square at the Carreau du Temple
PU
10/04HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Construction of a new leather goods workshop in Ardennes
PU
10/03Scotland says U.S. tariff move shows UK's Brexit pipe dream
RE
10/03UK says seeking confirmation from WTO it has complied with rulings
RE
10/03HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Reopening of the Hermès store in Montpellier
PU
10/02World's luxury brands count costs of Hong Kong protests
RE
10/01HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès reopens its Siam Paragon store in Bangkok
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 759 M
EBIT 2019 2 293 M
Net income 2019 1 504 M
Finance 2019 4 002 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 44,0x
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 8,31x
Capitalization 65 837 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 580,22  €
Last Close Price 631,60  €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL30.28%72 476
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.95%208 823
ESSILORLUXOTTICA19.96%63 511
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA12.86%40 323
VF CORPORATION23.98%35 286
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.62.92%25 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group