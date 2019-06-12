Log in
Hermes International : Hermès reopens its store in Puerto Banús, Marbella

06/12/2019

Paris, 12thJune 2019

HERMÈS REOPENS ITS STORE IN PUERTO BANÚS, MARBELLA

Hermès is delighted to announce the reopening of its store in Puerto Banús, Marbella, on 13thJune 2019. With this enlarged space, Hermès reaffirms its presence in one of the leading holiday destinations in Spain.

Conceived by Parisian architectural agency RDAI, the space is split into two levels. The use of light colours, natural materials and curved lines contribute to its pure minimalistic, architectural style.

The ground floor is fitted with mineral furnishings. Upon entering, the customers are welcomed by the emblematic ex-libris mosaic floor pattern inspired by the store at 24 Faubourg Saint-Honoré in tones of blue, in a space brighted by the Grecqueslighting,originally designed for Hermès in 1925. The flooring, in Andalusian Macael marble, adorned with mosaics which delineate the two principal areas on this floor, where customers can discover the men's universe, perfumes, silks, jewellery and accessories.

On the first floor, whose facade has been renovated in a contemporary style, two large windows allow guests to admire the Andalusian port of Puerto Banús. The oak parquet harmoniously pairs with the white walls and ceiling as well as with the polished cherrywood furniture in the spaces dedicated to the women's universe, home collections, bags and small leather goods. The space dedicated to jewellery and watches is defined by its walls covered in handwoven abaca wallpaper, and its large bay window which bathes the store in light.

This new store welcomes visitors into the heart of Hermès' abundant collections and reveals the freedom of creation fueled by the excellence of the know-how.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of a savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects. An independent, family owned company, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the essential element of production in France through its 42 workshops and to developing its network of 310 stores in over 49 countries. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013. Founded in 2008, the Fondation d'entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

Hermès Marbella

Calle Ribera, 11

29660 Marbella, Málaga - Espagne

Disclaimer

Hermès International SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 22:58:09 UTC
