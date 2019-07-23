Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/23 03:03:02 am
648.4 EUR   +0.65%
02:57aStrong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes
RE
02:36aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Second-Quarter Sales Rose
DJ
02:01aHermès International
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hermes International : Second-Quarter Sales Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:36am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Hermes International SCA (RMS.FR) said Tuesday that it recorded double-digit sales growth in the second quarter thanks to positive trends in all regions.

The French luxury-goods company said sales for the quarter were 1.67 billion euros ($1.87 billion), up 14% compared with the same period the year before. Hermes said its second-quarter sales grew 12% at constant exchange rates, comfortably clearing the 10% mark that the company is known to aim for on a yearly basis.

The maker of the iconic Birkin bag said its sales were very dynamic in all regions. Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region for Hermes, with sales there growing 19% at constant exchange rates.

By category, sales in leather goods--which accounts for roughly half of Hermes' sales--were up 12% at constant exchange rates, while sales in the watches category posted good momentum, growing organically at 7.6%.

Hermes said that for the first half of the year, it expects its current operating profitability to be slightly lower than 34.5%, the record-high level it achieved during the same period last year. The strong sales growth achieved during the period should partially offset the negative impact of exchange rate hedges, the company said. Hermes reports first half earnings on September 11.

As always, the company backed its mid-term goal of revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
02:57aStrong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes
RE
02:36aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Second-Quarter Sales Rose
DJ
02:01aHermès International
GL
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
07/16Demand for new designer's ranges lift Burberry sales and shares
RE
07/16Demand for new designer's ranges lift Burberry sales and shares
RE
06/20HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès announces the creation of 130 employment opportuni..
PU
06/17Fashion house Chanel parades its independence as profits rise
RE
06/13U.S. retailers' halting outlook reveals scale of tariff fear
RE
06/12HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès reopens its store in Puerto Banús, Marbella
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 687 M
EBIT 2019 2 261 M
Net income 2019 1 513 M
Finance 2019 4 268 M
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,41x
EV / Sales2020 8,57x
Capitalization 67 170 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 557,44  €
Last Close Price 644,20  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL32.88%75 361
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE49.03%217 287
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT35.78%49 397
VF CORPORATION21.73%34 489
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.39%24 459
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD23.92%21 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group