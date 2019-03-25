LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'

The shares on Paris' CAC 40 opened at 310.45 euros ($351.34) and fell to 285.7 euros, their lowest since Feb. 12 in the opening minutes.

The stock then recovered most of the lost ground and were at 312.75 euros, down 0.2 percent, at 0905 GMT.

LVMH and Euronext, which operates the CAC 40 stock exchange, were not immediately available for comment.

"It was probably a fat finger right at the start of trading," said a Paris-based trader.

"No one understood what happened. It was likely a mistake," said another trader.

