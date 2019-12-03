Leading French luxury stocks fall after latest U.S. tariff threats

On Monday, the U.S. government said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

Shares in French luxury handbag maker Hermes fell by around 2%, while luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering fell 1.5% and 1.2% respectively.

Glass bottle maker Verallia, which makes glass containers to brands such as Dom Perignon champagne, fell 2.5%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)