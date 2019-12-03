Log in
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
Leading French luxury stocks fall after latest U.S. tariff threats

12/03/2019 | 03:31am EST

Shares in leading French luxury companies fell on Tuesday after the United States issued a new set of tariff threats on French products.

On Monday, the U.S. government said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

Shares in French luxury handbag maker Hermes fell by around 2%, while luxury goods companies LVMH and Kering fell 1.5% and 1.2% respectively.

Glass bottle maker Verallia, which makes glass containers to brands such as Dom Perignon champagne, fell 2.5%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.23% 129.62 Real-time Quote.54.57%
ALPHABET -1.17% 1288.86 Delayed Quote.23.34%
AMAZON.COM -1.07% 1781.6 Delayed Quote.19.90%
APPLE INC. -1.16% 264.16 Delayed Quote.69.42%
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.167 End-of-day quote.57.14%
FACEBOOK -0.96% 199.7 Delayed Quote.52.34%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -1.80% 653.8 Real-time Quote.37.17%
KERING -1.48% 533.2 Real-time Quote.31.29%
LAURENT-PERRIER 0.24% 84 Real-time Quote.-11.79%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -1.89% 389.6 Real-time Quote.53.58%
PERNOD RICARD 1.17% 164.15 Real-time Quote.13.19%
VERALLIA -1.55% 29.8 Real-time Quote.0.00%
