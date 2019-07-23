Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/23 03:06:47 am
649.3 EUR   +0.79%
02:57aStrong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes
RE
02:36aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Second-Quarter Sales Rose
DJ
02:01aHermès International
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Strong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:57am EDT
A man walks past a Hermes store one day before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing

PARIS (Reuters) - Surging demand in Asia and especially mainland China helped Birkin handbag maker Hermes post better-than-expected sales growth for the second quarter, in an encouraging signal for some of its major luxury goods rivals.

The industry has so far largely shrugged off any fallout from a Beijing-Washington trade war that could potentially hit consumer sentiment in its two biggest markets, with appetite for branded goods if anything picking among Chinese shoppers.

Hermes - along with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and Gucci parent Kering, which are also due to report results this week - has been one of the big beneficiaries of this benign backdrop.

The French company, best known for its pricey leather goods and squared silk scarves, said sales for the April to June period grew 14.7% on a reported basis to 1.67 billion euros (£1.50 billion), and were up 12.3% at stable exchange rates.

That marked a pick-up from the 11.6% comparable sales growth a quarter earlier, when several analysts had expected a slightly more muted performance, citing a tougher comparison base.

Revenues expanded at a brisk pace across Asia, accelerating from the quarter before in spite of political protests in Hong Kong, a big regional shopping destination.

Hermes finance chief Eric du Halgouet told reporters the company had to close two of its Hong Kong stores at certain points in June due to the demonstrations, but that the drag on sales was minor.

Chinese shoppers, who makes up more than a third of the luxury goods industry's client base, have been increasingly spending at home rather than overseas, encouraged by government measures such as import tariff cuts.

Hermes said sales in continental China, where it recently revamped its e-commerce site, were particularly strong in the first half of 2019. It has just rebooted its online shopping site in Japan and will extend the overhaul to Singapore and Malaysia this year, du Halgouet said.

Hermes said operating margins for the six months to the end of June would be slightly below the record 34.5% reached in the first half of 2018, dampened by unfavourable exchange rate hedges, used to protect firms against currency swings.

It reports full results for the first half of the year on Sept. 11.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.68% 648.8 Real-time Quote.32.88%
KERING 1.08% 534 Real-time Quote.28.09%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 0.69% 387.45 Real-time Quote.49.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
02:57aStrong Asian demand buoys sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes
RE
02:36aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Second-Quarter Sales Rose
DJ
02:01aHermès International
GL
07/16EUROPE : Burberry bounce helps to push European stocks to 1-week high
RE
07/16Demand for new designer's ranges lift Burberry sales and shares
RE
07/16Demand for new designer's ranges lift Burberry sales and shares
RE
06/20HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès announces the creation of 130 employment opportuni..
PU
06/17Fashion house Chanel parades its independence as profits rise
RE
06/13U.S. retailers' halting outlook reveals scale of tariff fear
RE
06/12HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès reopens its store in Puerto Banús, Marbella
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 687 M
EBIT 2019 2 261 M
Net income 2019 1 513 M
Finance 2019 4 268 M
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,41x
EV / Sales2020 8,57x
Capitalization 67 170 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 557,44  €
Last Close Price 644,20  €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL32.88%75 361
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE49.03%217 287
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT35.78%49 397
VF CORPORATION21.73%34 489
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.39%24 459
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD23.92%21 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group