Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Hermès International    RMS   FR0000052292

HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL

(RMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

With lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:05pm EST
The logo of Hermes is seen at a store in Nice

France's Hermes said on Wednesday it would start selling make-up from March, as the brand best known for its pricey Birkin handbags branches into a competitive beauty industry where its luxury rivals include Chanel.

Hermes, which already sells perfumes, will make its first foray into cosmetics with lipsticks, and will add other products over time.

The roll-out adds more accessible ranges to a company known for bags that can sell for over $10,000 (7,691 pounds), while cosmetics are often a highly profitable sideline for fashion firms.

High-end make-up and skincare products have outperformed lower end ranges at beauty firms like L'Oreal or Estee Lauder in recent years, thanks in part to buoyant Chinese demand for branded wares, anti-ageing treatments and other luxury creams.

But make-up sales are starting to slow globally and particularly in the United States, several firms in the sector have noted, while competition from upstart brands has risen, with celebrities like singer Lady Gaga also entering the fray.

Prices for Hermes' lipsticks will start at 62 euros for one of the refillable lacquer tubes, developed in-house and made at a partner factory. Many fashion labels like Italy's Armani or Kering-owned Gucci tend to contract out their entire cosmetics production under licence to the likes of L'Oreal or Coty.

Originally a saddle maker, Hermes - which ranks just behind Gucci, privately-owned Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton as one of the biggest luxury brands in the world by sales - makes most of its money from leather accessories.

The group, which reported a 10% rise in comparable annual sales to almost 6 billion euros in 2018, will publish 2019 earnings on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.00% 442.6 Real-time Quote.-4.07%
COTY INC. 12.22% 11.955 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1.19% 700.2 Real-time Quote.3.87%
KERING 0.81% 573.6 Real-time Quote.-2.77%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.07% 415 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
02:05pWith lipsticks, Hermes branches into competitive cosmetics world
RE
02:00pHHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Press release
GL
01/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weak earnings hit Europe amid virus fears; FTSE slides a..
RE
01/27EUROPE : Coronavirus fears wipe billions from European stocks
RE
01/24HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 201..
AQ
01/21How a virus impacts the economy and markets
RE
01/21EUROPE : European shares fall on China virus fears, German morale offers soft la..
RE
01/08Paris shops' sales halved as strikes bring chaos to the city
RE
2019THE FAANGS OF EUROPE : U.S. tariffs won't harm appeal of French luxury firms
RE
2019EUROPE : European shares jump 1% as report revives U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 869 M
EBIT 2019 2 329 M
Net income 2019 1 530 M
Finance 2019 4 170 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 47,5x
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,89x
EV / Sales2020 8,95x
Capitalization 72 133 M
Chart HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Hermès International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 637,29  €
Last Close Price 692,00  €
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Axel Dumas Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Henri-Louis Bauer Co-Executive Chairman-Management Board
Éric de Seynes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Éric Marie Joseph du Halgouët Executive Vice President-Finance
Charles-Éric Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL3.87%77 886
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-0.87%221 605
ESSILORLUXOTTICA0.33%65 893
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-3.97%42 002
VF CORPORATION-16.81%33 771
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.7.04%31 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group