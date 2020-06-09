Hero MotoCorp : 4Q Net Profit Fell 22% as Sales Slumped

By Kosaku Narioka



Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 22% compared with the same period a year earlier as sales slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian motorcycle maker said late Tuesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 6.05 billion Indian rupees ($80.1 million), the company said.

On a stand-alone basis, fourth-quarter net profit was INR6.21 billion, beating the estimate of INR5.27 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue decreased 20% to INR63.34 billion.

