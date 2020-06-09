Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hero MotoCorp Limited    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/09
2385.65 INR   +0.12%
06/09HERO MOTOCORP : 4Q Net Profit Fell 22% as Sales Slumped
DJ
06/05Maruti Suzuki India to Boost Green Manufacturing With New Solar Plant
DJ
06/04HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hero MotoCorp : 4Q Net Profit Fell 22% as Sales Slumped

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:32pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 22% compared with the same period a year earlier as sales slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian motorcycle maker said late Tuesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 6.05 billion Indian rupees ($80.1 million), the company said.

On a stand-alone basis, fourth-quarter net profit was INR6.21 billion, beating the estimate of INR5.27 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue decreased 20% to INR63.34 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 0.12% 2385.65 End-of-day quote.-2.38%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.7 End-of-day quote.-18.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
06/09HERO MOTOCORP : 4Q Net Profit Fell 22% as Sales Slumped
DJ
06/05Maruti Suzuki India to Boost Green Manufacturing With New Solar Plant
DJ
06/04HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/04HERO MOTOCORP : Gradually Restarting Manufacturing
DJ
03/23Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
03/22HERO MOTOCORP : Halts Manufacturing Globally Until March 31
DJ
03/18Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSE..
RE
03/03HERO MOTOCORP : Chairman details future direction to remain 'hero' amongst two-w..
AQ
02/25HERO MOTOCORP : unveils three new products and vision for mobility at 'Hero Worl..
AQ
02/18HERO MOTOCORP : to Invest INR100 Billion Over Next Five to Seven Years
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 288 B 3 810 M 3 810 M
Net income 2020 33 172 M 439 M 439 M
Net cash 2020 54 748 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 477 B 6 316 M 6 302 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 782
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hero MotoCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 385,65 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sethi Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Vikram S. Kasbekar Director & Chief Technology Officer
Pradeep Dinodia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-2.38%6 305
BAJAJ AUTO-12.37%10 738
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-19.66%5 902
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-31.65%4 183
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-24.93%2 220
ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO.,LTD55.91%1 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group