Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hero MotoCorp Limited    500182   INE158A01026

HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/30
2166.8 INR   +9.94%
01:52aHERO MOTOCORP : Gradually Restarting Manufacturing
DJ
03/23Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
03/22HERO MOTOCORP : Halts Manufacturing Globally Until March 31
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hero MotoCorp : Gradually Restarting Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 01:52am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has started operations in a gradual manner at three manufacturing plants in northern India as the government relaxed some of the coronavirus-related curbs it imposed in March.

The company's other manufacturing plants have also obtained permission to reopen and these will start operations after most of their supply chain partners get permission to operate, Hero MotoCorp said Monday.

"With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the company's extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from today onwards," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, halted operations across its manufacturing facilities from March 22.

The company said no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers in April.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
01:52aHERO MOTOCORP : Gradually Restarting Manufacturing
DJ
03/23Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
03/22HERO MOTOCORP : Halts Manufacturing Globally Until March 31
DJ
03/18Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSE..
RE
03/03HERO MOTOCORP : Chairman details future direction to remain 'hero' amongst two-w..
AQ
02/25HERO MOTOCORP : unveils three new products and vision for mobility at 'Hero Worl..
AQ
02/18HERO MOTOCORP : to Invest INR100 Billion Over Next Five to Seven Years
DJ
02/17HERO MOTOCORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/06HERO MOTOCORP : 3Q Net Profit Rose 17% on Year
DJ
01/01HERO MOTOCORP : launches IMOTY Award-winning bike XPulse 200 in Sri Lanka
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 294 B
EBIT 2020 33 208 M
Net income 2020 34 260 M
Finance 2020 56 014 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 433 B
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hero MotoCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 166,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sethi Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Vikram S. Kasbekar Director & Chief Technology Officer
Pradeep Dinodia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED7.27%5 710
BAJAJ AUTO3.89%10 015
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.83%4 401
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-45.17%3 122
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED3.19%2 056
PIAGGIO & C. SPA-23.94%821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group