Hero MotoCorp : Gradually Restarting Manufacturing

By P.R. Venkat



Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has started operations in a gradual manner at three manufacturing plants in northern India as the government relaxed some of the coronavirus-related curbs it imposed in March.

The company's other manufacturing plants have also obtained permission to reopen and these will start operations after most of their supply chain partners get permission to operate, Hero MotoCorp said Monday.

"With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the company's extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from today onwards," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, halted operations across its manufacturing facilities from March 22.

The company said no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers in April.

