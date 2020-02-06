Hero MotoCorp : 3Q Net Profit Rose 17% on Year

By P.R. Venkat



Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s (500182.BY) third quarter consolidated net profit rose 17% on year due to lower expenses, while revenue declined due to weakness in the automobile sector.

Net profit for the October-December quarter rose to 9.05 billion rupees (US$127.1 million), the two-wheeler company said in a statement late Thursday.

Revenue from its operations came in lower at INR70.75 billion during the third quarter compared with INR79.37 billion in the year ago period.

"The two-wheeler industry continues to face challenges amidst an overall economic slowdown," Hero MotoCorp's chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta said in the statement.

While early indications show a possible uptick in rural economy, Mr. Gupta said that it would take sometime for the two-wheeler industry to see a sustained recovery.

"We expect to see positive turnaround in the second half of the new fiscal year," he said.

Hero MotoCorp's fiscal year runs April to March.

