HERO MOTOCORP LTD

HERO MOTOCORP LTD

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/05
2374.95 INR   -3.55%
08:51pHERO MOTOCORP : 3Q Net Profit Rose 17% on Year
DJ
01/01HERO MOTOCORP : launches IMOTY Award-winning bike XPulse 200 in Sri Lanka
AQ
2019HERO MOTOCORP : Plans to Increase Motorcycle Prices
DJ
News 
News

Hero MotoCorp : 3Q Net Profit Rose 17% on Year

02/06/2020 | 08:51pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s (500182.BY) third quarter consolidated net profit rose 17% on year due to lower expenses, while revenue declined due to weakness in the automobile sector.

Net profit for the October-December quarter rose to 9.05 billion rupees (US$127.1 million), the two-wheeler company said in a statement late Thursday.

Revenue from its operations came in lower at INR70.75 billion during the third quarter compared with INR79.37 billion in the year ago period.

"The two-wheeler industry continues to face challenges amidst an overall economic slowdown," Hero MotoCorp's chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta said in the statement.

While early indications show a possible uptick in rural economy, Mr. Gupta said that it would take sometime for the two-wheeler industry to see a sustained recovery.

"We expect to see positive turnaround in the second half of the new fiscal year," he said.

Hero MotoCorp's fiscal year runs April to March.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

