HERO MOTOCORP LTD

HERO MOTOCORP LTD

(500182)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/05
2374.95 INR   -3.55%
12:53aHERO MOTOCORP : to Invest INR100 Billion Over Next Five to Seven Years
DJ
02/17HERO MOTOCORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/06HERO MOTOCORP : 3Q Net Profit Rose 17% on Year
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Hero MotoCorp : to Invest INR100 Billion Over Next Five to Seven Years

02/18/2020 | 12:53am EST

By P.R. Venkat

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (500182.BY) said it plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) over the next five to seven years to create next generation of mobility solutions.

The investments would be used towards research and development of alternative mobility solutions, network expansions and brand building, Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said in a statement Tuesday.

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest two-wheeler maker, has a market capitalization of INR456.27 billion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Latest news on HERO MOTOCORP LTD
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 302 B
EBIT 2020 34 984 M
Net income 2020 35 547 M
Finance 2020 62 982 M
Yield 2020 4,07%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 456 B
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Hero Motocorp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 284,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sethi Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Vikram S. Kasbekar Director & Chief Technology Officer
Pradeep Dinodia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-2.84%6 395
BAJAJ AUTO-1.21%12 731
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.90%6 215
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-7.61%5 236
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-0.20%2 920
PIERER MOBILITY AG0.83%1 188
