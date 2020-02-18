Hero MotoCorp : to Invest INR100 Billion Over Next Five to Seven Years

By P.R. Venkat



Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (500182.BY) said it plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.40 billion) over the next five to seven years to create next generation of mobility solutions.

The investments would be used towards research and development of alternative mobility solutions, network expansions and brand building, Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal said in a statement Tuesday.

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest two-wheeler maker, has a market capitalization of INR456.27 billion.

