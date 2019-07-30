Log in
HERO MOTOCORP LTD

HERO MOTOCORP LTD

(HEROMOTOCO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/30
2258.8 INR   -6.06%
08:58pHERO MOTOCORP : 1Q Net Profit Rose 36% on One-Off Gain
DJ
07/16HERO MOTOCORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/23India's space startups ignite investor interest
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Hero MotoCorp : 1Q Net Profit Rose 36% on One-Off Gain

07/30/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (500182.BY) increased its fiscal-first quarter net profit 36% from a year ago, helped by a one-off gain.

For the April-to-June quarter, the two-wheeler manufacturer made a net profit of 12.52 billion rupees ($181.9 million), up from INR9.20 billion in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday. Revenue for the period stood at INR81.86 billion compared with INR89.13 billion.

Hero was expected to post net profit of INR7.77 billion, according to consensus estimate by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company logged a INR7.38 billion one-off gain during the quarter on account of a reversion of an earlier tax provision, it said.

Hero said "economic and customer sentiment" both continued to be soft during the quarter and that it expects the government to take steps to boost consumption. The company has asked for a reduction in the goods-and-services tax on two-wheelers.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 342 B
EBIT 2020 40 841 M
Net income 2020 34 597 M
Finance 2020 79 414 M
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 451 B
Chart HERO MOTOCORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Hero Motocorp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERO MOTOCORP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 2 745,00  INR
Last Close Price 2 258,80  INR
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kant Munjal Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Niranjan Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sethi Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Markus Braunsperger Chief Technology Officer
Pradeep Dinodia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-20.52%6 980
BAJAJ AUTO-3.73%10 465
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.21%6 017
HARLEY-DAVIDSON4.28%5 592
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-34.21%2 485
KTM INDUSTRIES AG3.77%1 380
