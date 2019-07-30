Hero MotoCorp : 1Q Net Profit Rose 36% on One-Off Gain

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (500182.BY) increased its fiscal-first quarter net profit 36% from a year ago, helped by a one-off gain.

For the April-to-June quarter, the two-wheeler manufacturer made a net profit of 12.52 billion rupees ($181.9 million), up from INR9.20 billion in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday. Revenue for the period stood at INR81.86 billion compared with INR89.13 billion.

Hero was expected to post net profit of INR7.77 billion, according to consensus estimate by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company logged a INR7.38 billion one-off gain during the quarter on account of a reversion of an earlier tax provision, it said.

Hero said "economic and customer sentiment" both continued to be soft during the quarter and that it expects the government to take steps to boost consumption. The company has asked for a reduction in the goods-and-services tax on two-wheelers.

