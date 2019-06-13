Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX) securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Heron Therapeutics, Inc. investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 1, 2019, the Company confirmed receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in which the FDA was unable to approve the Company’s New Drug Application for a new postoperative pain medication it had been developing, due to the need for additional information.

On this news, shares of Heron Therapeutics fell $3.93 per share, or over 18%, to close at $17.75 on May 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005804/en/