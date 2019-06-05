Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (HRTX)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron Therapeutics” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On May 1, 2019, the Company confirmed receipt of a Complete Response
Letter from the FDA in which the FDA was unable to approve the Company’s
New Drug Application for a new postoperative pain medication it had been
developing, due to the need for additional information.
On this news, shares of Heron Therapeutics fell $3.93 per share, or over
18%, to close at $17.75 on May 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
