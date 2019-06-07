Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron Therapeutics”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX)
securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Heron Therapeutics investors have until August
5, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
to participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On May 1, 2019, the Company confirmed receipt of a Complete Response
Letter from the FDA in which the FDA was unable to approve the Company’s
New Drug Application for a new postoperative pain medication it had been
developing, due to the need for additional information.
On this news, shares of Heron Therapeutics fell $3.93 per share, or over
18%, to close at $17.75 on May 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had failed
to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and
non-clinical information in its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing
increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve the Company’s
NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were
materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Heron Therapeutics during the Class Period
you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2019 to
ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the
Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel
of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
