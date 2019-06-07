Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (“Heron Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HRTX) securities between October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Heron Therapeutics investors have until August 5, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 1, 2019, the Company confirmed receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in which the FDA was unable to approve the Company’s New Drug Application for a new postoperative pain medication it had been developing, due to the need for additional information.

On this news, shares of Heron Therapeutics fell $3.93 per share, or over 18%, to close at $17.75 on May 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for HTX-011; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA for HTX-011; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Heron Therapeutics during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 5, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

